Watch: Trump Admin Finds 500k People Getting Illegal Welfare Benefits Just in Red States, and Mind-Boggling Number of Dead People on the Dole Too

Stealing from the taxpayer is unfortunately not a phenomenon limited to blue states.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins made an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle” to speak about the issue, revealing that in red states, hundreds of thousands of people are cheating the system.

“Fraud and abuse in the SNAP program, the food stamp program, will end. And please be our partner in this,” Rollins told Laura Ingraham.

Democrat-run states were unwilling to cooperate, but the Republican states were willing: “29 states responded. All but two were of course red states, Republican governors, and they said yes, we are in.”

“And within that data dump, billions of pieces of data that we’re now sharing with the states, we found 500,000 people getting more than one benefit illegally. We found 244,000 dead people,” she told the host.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sec. Brooke Rollins confirms that in just the RED states, they found 500,000 people getting more than one federal welfare benefit ILLEGALLY… …and 244,000 DEAD people 🤯 Blue states are HIDING their data. ARRESTS are now being made to root out the fraud.… pic.twitter.com/trZ7CeWu27 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 1, 2026

“This is just the red states,” she continued. “We have now arrested 895 different people in the last year for illegally using the food stamp system.”

“And now, of course, we’re talking about what is happening with that money. So, we’re making a lot of progress,” Rollins continued.

“Of course, the blue states are suing us to say that they don’t have to share that data,” she added.

“But the corruption is absolutely astounding.”

The most shocking aspect of the story is that this is happening in red states, which have a less dire reputation for fraud than blue states like California and Minnesota.

Republican officials — based on their willingness to work with Rollins — are presumably better at tracking down fraudsters, and even they’re having issues.

Keep in mind, this is only one type of fraud — the tip of the wasteful iceberg.

Rollins only had two Democrat states respond because the others are more interested in wasting money and protecting thievery than following the law — likely to protect their voters.

What years ago would seem like a wild conspiracy is now common knowledge. Look no further than Somali “daycares” in Minnesota raking it in to do nothing.

This problem has devolved into a cultural cancer. Wasteful spending at every level has been normalized.

We fund foreign wars, and we’ve funded illegal aliens getting healthcare and housing. What’s a little more fraud here and there?

This is not normal.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.