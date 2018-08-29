SECTIONS
US News World News
Print

Watch: Trump Gives Reporters ‘Red Card’ While Meeting With FIFA President

By Steven Beyer
at 10:36am
Print

During a meeting with FIFA and U.S. soccer officials Tuesday, President Donald Trump jokingly threw up a red card in the vicinity of the press signaling they have been tossed out.

It all started when FIFA President Gianni gave Trump a pair of cards — one yellow, the other red — that soccer referees use during a game.

“One more thing that could be useful for you,” Gianni said to Trump. “In soccer we have referees, right? And they have cards. Yellow cards and red cards. Yellow cards are a warning and when you want to kick out someone …”

It was then that Trump took the red card from Gianni and tossed it up in the direction of the press who were there covering the event. Gianni and the rest of the room could be seen and heard laughing at the president’s gesture.

TRENDING: McCain Attacks Trump From Beyond the Grave: Left Note Before Death

“That’s very good. I like that,” Trump said.

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro added to the president’s joke saying, “The next media session.”

Gianni, Cordeiro and Trump were meeting earlier to discuss the role of the U.S. in the 2026 Men’s World Cup.

The U.S., in a joint bid with Mexico and Canada, won the bid in a landslide vote over Morocco when FIFA members voted earlier this year, 134-65.

Is landing the World Cup for the U.S. a win for the president?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Trump had lobbied for the prestigious event in April via Twitter.

“The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup,” Trump wrote. “It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?”

Trump lamented the fact that he wouldn’t be in office when the event comes to the U.S.

“I won’t be here. Maybe they’ll extend the term,” the president joked. “If they don’t extend, the media is going to be very boring.”

RELATED: Watch: CNN’s Don Lemon Defends Antifa, Attempts to Rationalize Group’s Violence

However, the president was optimistic about the new relationship with FIFA officials saying, “We’re going to have a great partnership, and it’s going to be very special.”

In 2026, the World Cup will expand to 48 teams as compared to the 32 teams who qualified in 2018.

President Trump may have just found his new favorite weapon to use against the media.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

First lady Melania Trump during a tree-planting ceremony outside the White HouseCBS News screenshot

Down-to-Earth Melania Wows in Gorgeous Outfit, Then Does Garden Work Herself

Steven Beyer

Sec. of Defense James Mattis and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnDefense Dept. and NBC News screenshot

North Korea Sends Hostile Letter, Then Mattis Announces New War Games

Jack Davis

Look What the Top Google News Story Was Hours After Trump Called It ‘Rigged’

Kevin Daley

West Virginia Supreme Court 2016West Virginia Judiciary

Scandal Brings Down Entire West Virginia Supreme Court, Interim Judges Named

Peter Hasson

Dana LoeschJim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Twitter Reverses Ruling, Concedes It’s Against the Rules To Wish Dana Loesch’s Children Were Murdered

Randy DeSoto

Jeff SessionsWin McNamee / Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Cuts Loose, Calls for New Attorney General — ‘It Ain’t Working’

Jack Davis

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Brutally Attacked for Posing for Picture with Christian Pastor

The Western Journal

Screenshot/Brittany Donovan/Twitter

Breaking: Florida Mass Shooting, Multiple Dead & Wounded [Developing]

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.