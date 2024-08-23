Watch: Tucker Carlson Terrified of Kamala Harris, Says She Can 'Easily Get Elected President' in Harrowing Warning

Where most conservative lines of attack against Vice President Kamala Harris involve mentioning her awkward laugh, idiotic word salads, and just all-around incompetence, journalist and commentator Tucker Carlson recognizes just how truly dangerous and evil she is.

On Thursday evening, Harris took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to address her party as their nominee for November’s general election.

Carlson streamed commentary on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” where he gave remarks as Harris was speaking.

In a clip posted to X by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Carlson appeared to show genuine concern for the prospect of a Harris presidency as he believes she can, “easily get elected president.”

Tucker at his best. He picks apart Kamala word by word. She’s a very scary person. She can win. WATCH pic.twitter.com/rjvshoNhBW — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 23, 2024

Kirk noted in his post that Harris is “a very scary person” who “can win.”

Amidst Harris’ remarks about those people who were in the capital on January 6 being, “violent extremists,” Carlson had to interject.

“This woman is really scary,” the conservative firebrand notes.

He did not take the standard dismissive and lighthearted tone conservatives have sometimes adopted in criticizing Harris.

“She’s much more skillful than I have ever seen. She’s a liar on the deepest level. The things she is saying right now are not just untrue, they’re the opposite of the truth. Which is the hallmark of evil,” the former Fox News pundit said.

Carlson can usually find moments of relief in otherwise grave political circumstances when commentating, but his remarks here should force the rest of America to wake up.

“She’s an extremist. She’ll say anything,” Carlson said.

While the rest of the clip has Carlson mentioning the truth of January 6, the southern border, and Harris’ career as a former prosecutor, the takeaway is that we need to be taking the Democrat standard bearer seriously.

President Joe Biden secured an election victory in 2020 despite insistence from conservatives that it was clear to any thinking person that the octogenarian was well past his prime.

Midterm elections in 2022 did not provide a red wave despite Biden’s presidency already proving itself an abject failure.

Point being, politically conscious conservatives must always be mindful of lies, media manipulation, and the lack of depth the average person possesses when making decisions about who to vote for.

What seems incredibly obvious to us isn’t.

We know Harris is an incapable, blundering, buffoon, but there is a great chance she will get elected.

To dismiss her now and hope the masses will use their better judgment in seeing what we do is naive.

