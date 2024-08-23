Share
Commentary

Kamala Harris Starts Off DNC Speech in Strange Nature, and Trump Didn't Let It Go Unnoticed - 'What's Going On with Her?'

 By Michael Schwarz  August 23, 2024 at 9:05am
Share

Those who have studied history’s most detestable regimes will instantly recognize the most sinister kind of political theater.

In a regime built on lies, the performance means everything.

On Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump and others took notice when Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris opened her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago by repeatedly thanking the crowd in a manner so awkward that it exuded the sort of phoniness one always finds at the core of history’s most rotten regimes.

“Too many ‘Thank yous,’ too rapidly said, what’s going on with her?” Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.

Indeed, Harris unleashed 23 “thank yous” in a mere 42 seconds.

Trending:
Democrat Charged with Murdering Investigative Journalist Spins Wild Tale in Court, Claims He's Being Framed by Realty Company

In fact, by posting only the 42-second clip, Trump actually cut Harris some slack.

On the social media platform X, Tom Elliott of the online news multimedia marketplace Grabien posted a longer clip that showed Harris saying “thank you” 31 times in less than two minutes.

Was this a good move by Trump?

It is remarkable how the smallest things can reveal so much.

Remember, for instance, the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. After the bullets started flying, and for those terrible seconds that Trump remained on the ground, no one in the crowd fled.

Then, when the former president rose to his feet in defiance, a wave of relief and genuine joy ensued. Trump’s bravery cemented his years-long bond with the supporters who so obviously love him, in part because of his authenticity, in part because of the enemies he has made, and in part because those supporters know what he has sacrificed for the country’s sake.

Contrast that scene with the cheering crowd and Harris’s rapid-fire “thank yous” on Thursday.

Related:
Watch: Tim Walz Slammed by Viewers After They See Him Aggressively Yank His Disabled Son Front Stage

For one thing, no one who cheered the vice president had actually cast a vote for her in the 2024 primaries. She only stood on that stage because party leaders had carried out a coup against President Joe Biden, the octogenarian who they knew could not string two coherent thoughts together, let alone defeat Trump.

Furthermore, those same Democrats had badly rejected Harris in the 2020 presidential primaries.

Thus, they did not love her. She cannot even claim to have their consent in any meaningful way. They merely played their part in the political theater that required them to clap like trained seals in order to legitimize the coronation.

As for Harris, the rapid-fire “thank yous” came across as anything but grateful. Instead, they looked like something a person might do if he or she had studied how grateful people behave.

In other words, the entire spectacle reinforced the massive authenticity problem plaguing Harris and the Democrats.

Having acknowledged as much, however, we cannot simply call them liars and phonies. We must remember what really matters to them, and why.

In short, for authoritarians and their propagandized victims, the performance is the entire point. If they suspected any real sincerity, they would probably find it suspect. After all, for the kind of power they hope to wield, they must banish all truth.

To illustrate, consider how one Chinese woman described her reaction to the Communist tyrant Mao Zedong’s death in 1976.

Jung Chang, author of “Wild Swans,” grew up during China’s catastrophic Cultural Revolution of the 1960s and 1970s. By a series of chances, she encountered enough Western sources that privately she began to question Mao’s regime. By the end of Mao’s life, she had come to detest him.

Chang’s description of her reaction to Mao’s death, which she learned of while gathered outside with other students for a special broadcast from state media, spoke volumes.

“The news filled me with such euphoria that for an instant I was numb. My ingrained self-censorship immediately started working: I registered the fact that there was an orgy of weeping going on around me, and that I had to come up with some suitable performance,” she wrote.

Chang then turned to the crying woman in front of her.

She said, “I swiftly buried my head in her shoulder and heaved appropriately. As so often in China, a bit of ritual did the trick.”

No one believes that rank-and-file Democrats love Harris. Deep down, not even they believe that if given the choice they would have chosen her as their nominee. But they performed.

Likewise, no honest observer of human behavior believes that Harris expressed genuine gratitude, for that would have required Trump-like humility.

Thus, she too performed, for the performance is always the point.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Kamala Harris Starts Off DNC Speech in Strange Nature, and Trump Didn't Let It Go Unnoticed - 'What's Going On with Her?'
Watch: Trump Ends Interview With Reporter, Tells Her 'We're in Danger' Amid Report of New Assassination Threat
Angel Reese Has Perfect Response to Pro-Kamala Reporter: 'I Respect This Answer'
Burger King Cook Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 27-Year Career Chooses New Path After Chain Gives Mediocre Gift
PBS Reporter Backtracks After Giving Disparaging False Report About Trump On-Air: 'This Was a Mistake'
See more...

Conversation