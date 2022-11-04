Rush Limbaugh's Widow Reveals What He'd Think About 2022 Midterms - The Left Will Hate This

Radio icon Rush Limbaugh may be gone, but the conservative movement he helped shape lives on — and in an interview on Thursday, his widow told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that the man with “talent on loan from God” will be smiling down from above when the Republicans win big next week.

“He’d be thrilled to see what’s going to happen on Tuesday if we stay positive, we all get out and vote,” Kathryn Limbaugh said Thursday on the “Brian Kilmeade Show.”

“There’s some great candidates. I know he’d be inspired and happy about that, and he would definitely continue with, what he always said was, it’s never time to panic,” she continued.

“It’s never time to give up on America.”

Limbaugh, who died in February 2021 at the age of 70, had spent almost 33 years at the “golden EIB microphone,” as he liked to put it, after entering syndication in 1988. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and announced to his audience that the cancer was terminal later that year.

“Every day remains a gift. You know, I wake up every morning, and I thank God that I did,” he told his audience in December 2020.

Then-President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union speech in February 2020.

Despite Trump and the Republicans losing the 2020 elections and the multifarious issues facing the United States heading into the midterms, Kathryn Limbaugh said, her husband would have remained positive.

“Our best days are ahead, and I think he’d be encouraged,” she said.

“I know over the course of the last year or so, year and a half … he would have been quite terrified, as most people probably are, who aren’t happy with the election results,” Limbaugh added. “But he would be very encouraged about Tuesday, and he doesn’t want us to focus on doom.”

“He’d want us to be as optimistic as we could, and I think he’d be rallying everyone to get out their vote and make it … a huge win,” she said.

As for President Joe Biden, Kathryn Limbaugh’s appearance came the day after he gave his “democracy is on the ballot” address at Union Station in Washington. She said Rush “would have been, you know, disappointed … and quite dismayed by how they’re trying to tie certain things together.”







“What he probably would have done is not given any attention to it whatsoever,” she continued. “Because it probably doesn’t deserve it.”

The speech was given the same day that stat-nerd website FiveThirtyEight favored the GOP to win the Senate for the first time since July.

“The model had favored Democrats since July 26 as the party made gains in the wake of the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and declining gas prices, but Republicans as of Tuesday night were once again better positioned to take control,” The Hill reported.

“FiveThirtyEight’s model now gives a slight edge to Republicans in their attempts to knock off Democrats’ two most vulnerable opponents, Sens. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.).”

If that happens and the red wave becomes a veritable tsunami, you can expect the self-described “Doctor of Democracy” to be smiling up there in eternity.

Sure, we’d rather have him with us — but fulfilling his legacy is the next best thing, and the GOP is right on the cusp of doing that in a major way. And liberals will be howling yet again, just how Rush liked it.

