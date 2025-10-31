Watch: Unhinged Black Woman Promises to Roast and Eat White People if EBT Suspended, Calling Them 'the Delectable Crackers and Cheese'

Violent, entitled leftists are threatening to loot stores and even hunt down and eat white people if their food stamps are suspended due to the federal government shutdown.

In a statement this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits may be interrupted starting Nov. 1 unless Congress passes a funding bill to end the shutdown, which began on Oct. 1.

The SNAP suspension could affect an estimated 42 million food stamp recipients — who receive an average monthly handout of $190 per person, or $356 per household, for groceries.

This suspension would not be permanent, and benefits would resume retroactively once a federal spending bill is passed.

The USDA blamed Democrats for the prolonged shutdown, saying the government spending bill has not been resolved because they are prioritizing the welfare of illegal aliens over American citizens.

“Senate Democrats have now voted 13 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” the USDA stated.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01.”

The agency continued: “We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance.”

Scores of angry leftists — many of whom look like they’ve never missed a meal — reacted by posting histrionic, racist rants threatening looting and even cannibalism if their SNAP benefits are interrupted.

SNAP recipients on TikTok threaten to start looting grocery stores if their food stamps are cut Nov. 1 https://t.co/UyDJp1UhgI pic.twitter.com/dxrzGWka9i — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2025

In one notable tirade, an angry black woman threatened to hunt down, grill, and eat white men if her food stamps are suspended.

She said she wanted to make something “very, very clear to the white man: black Americans do not care about your government shutdown. And black Americans do not care about you taking away our EBT and our government assistance, because black Americans never depended on the American government to take care of us and feed us!”

The woman added: “You can think that you’re about to starve us to death, but I’m here to let you know that we are going to eat regardless — even if we have to hunt you animals down and roast and eat you!”

She then referred to fire-roasted white men as “delectable crackers and cheese!”

“We will make it happen if we have to, trust and believe me!” she crowed.

“Let the party begin! It’s black power, baby!”

Woman has a violent message for the “white man”: We will hunt you down and eat you if you take our SNAP benefits pic.twitter.com/WkZNW2mfAn — EBT of TikTok (@EBTofTikTok) October 29, 2025

They have nothing but hatred for White people yet they demand we pay to feed their families. pic.twitter.com/CPBYzZlkIW — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 23, 2025

The fact that race-baiting leftists feel free to openly — and constantly — threaten to kill white people underscores that left-wing racism is a far greater danger in the United States than the manufactured trope of “white supremacy.”

In any case, Democrats have reacted to the anti-white racism and overt threats of looting in the SNAP rants with deafening silence.

