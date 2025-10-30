Share
Students walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Dec. 17, 2024.
(Steven Senne / AP Photo)

Affirmative Action Ban Already Having Huge Impact at Top Colleges: Report

 By Samantha Chang  October 30, 2025 at 9:53am
The left-wing Associated Press is whining that a recent Supreme Court ban on affirmative action has reduced black enrollment and increased Asian American enrollment at top universities.

In a landmark June 2023 decision, the high court ruled 6-3 that a decades-long policy that used race as a key criterion in college admissions was unconstitutional.

Thanks to affirmative action, the enrollment of lesser-qualified black applicants over more-qualified white and Asian candidates has dramatically spiked over the past 60 years.

This was part of a warped program to artificially reengineer American society through forced racial diversity.

According to an AP analysis last week, in the two years since the Supreme Court ruling, black enrollment at elite universities such as Harvard, Princeton, the California Institute of Technology, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has dropped.

Predictably, leftist race-hustlers and their media lapdogs are screeching that dwindling black enrollment is “racist,” because God forbid college admissions are based on merit and not on DEI agendas rooted in white guilt and emotional blackmail.

“On almost all of the campuses, Black students account for a smaller share of new students this fall than in 2023,” the AP stated.

Will colleges find a way around the affirmative action ban in the near future?

“At the California Institute of Technology and Bates College, students who identified as Black accounted for only about 2% of freshmen this year,” the outlet lamented.

The AP escalated its race-baiting by bloviating: “Princeton sophomore Christopher Quire said he was stunned when a recent welcome event for Black freshmen filled just half the room. Last year, it filled up so quickly that they needed to find extra chairs.”

“If this trend continues, in three years this campus will be as Black as it was in the Civil Rights era,” Quire howled. “It feels like tying our feet together and telling us to restart.”

Meanwhile, Preston Cooper, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said the trend is simply a reflection of merit-based admissions.

“I don’t necessarily see that as a good or bad thing, but I see that as just the results of this new admissions regime that colleges are required to operate under,” he told the AP.

Revealed: Biden's Secret Service Had Agent So Fat She Couldn't Pass Her PT Test, Did Plus-Sized Modeling on the Side

“Americans think that colleges should not be taking into account race when they’re making their admissions decisions,”  Cooper added.

What leftists ignore is that minority students admitted to top universities through affirmative action have alarmingly high dropout rates.

Why? Because students admitted based on their skin color — rather than merit — often get lower grades and feel overwhelmed by their rigorous course loads.

“Affirmative action-induced low grades are a serious problem — as demonstrated by research over the course of the last decade,” according to a Heritage Foundation analysis.

“For example, in one study of top law schools, more than 50 percent of African-American law students (many of whom had been admitted pursuant to affirmative action policies) were in the bottom 10 percent of their class,” research found.

“And the dropout rate among African-American students was more than twice that of their white peers (19.3 percent vs. 8.2 percent).”

When you get out into the real world, the consequences of affirmative action could be deadly.

Ask yourself: Are you willing to use a heart surgeon who got hired to fill a diversity quota?

If forced diversity is so important, why are there no affirmative-action policies in place for the National Basketball Association or the National Football League?

Why doesn’t the NBA recruit short, Korean women who can’t jump, since there aren’t any of them in the league?

And why doesn’t the NFL hire a transgender, blind paraplegic to quarterback a Super Bowl contender? That would be really “diverse,” right?

Proponents of race-based affirmative action should be forced to use only minority doctors, accountants, and auto mechanics who got their jobs based on affirmative action handouts rather than merit for the rest of their lives.

After all, it’s not enough to talk the talk. They should be forced to walk the walk.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




