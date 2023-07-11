Watch: 'What Happened?' - Bartiromo Pushes DeSantis to Answer Harsh Questions About Campaign

Republican presidential contender and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back firmly Sunday when questioned about the health of his campaign.

On Friday, Politico’s Playbook took some shots at DeSantis in a snippet with the blurb “Failure to launch.”

The piece said the DeSantis campaign “has stalled” and that he is “starting to look like the overhyped predecessors of GOP primaries past who entered the race with high expectations and lots of money, only to fall on their faces.”

“‘We are way behind,’ says a top DeSantis PAC official, sounding the alarm,” the piece wrote, supporting its contention by saying DeSantis has not been climbing in the polls since he announced his candidacy.

Ron DeSantis just did 15 minutes of pure policy with Varney and Company…He was followed by one of the many silly spokespeople from the Trump campaign. A woman about as charming as a baby mosquito who proceeded for five minutes straight of attack attack attack…Who’s behind in… — Manic Contrarian 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🐊 (@ManicContrarian) July 10, 2023

That set the stage for Fox News host Maria Bartiromo to ask DeSantis on Sunday, “But I’m wondering what’s going on with your campaign?”

After reading choice tidbits from Politico’s piece as DeSantis tried to laugh it off, she asked, “What happened?”







Should Ron DeSantis have waited to launch his bid for the White House until 2028? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (18 Votes) No: 10% (2 Votes)

“Maria, these are narratives,” DeSantis said after another chuckle.

“The media does not want me to be the nominee. I think that’s very, very clear. Why? Because they know I’ll beat Biden. But even more importantly, they know I will actually deliver on all these things,” he said.

“We will stop the invasion at the border. We will take on the drug cartels. We will curtail the administrative state. We will get spending under control. We will do all the things that they don’t want to see done, and so they’re going to continue doing the type of narrative,” he said.

‘Casey DeSantis shines’ “It’s one thing when your policies come out after us – the mamas. It’s another thing when they come after our children. And that’s when the claws come out.” –@CaseyDeSantishttps://t.co/F0AhMGz1M3 — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) July 7, 2023

DeSantis said he had proven doubters wrong before.

“And I would just also point out my re-election in Florida, we had the greatest victory that any Republican governor candidate in the history of the state had. And yet, a few months before the election, I had media saying that somehow my re-election campaign was stalling, that we weren’t doing anything,” he said.

While the Trump campaign are preoccupied promoting catturd polls, the DeSantis campaign are doing the work, going door knocking, securing important endorsements and building a robust ground game. It might not reflect in the current polling but it will make a huge difference… https://t.co/TrGrxwbtCG — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) July 10, 2023

“And so we’re doing what it takes to win. It’s not a national primary. That’s not how these things are going,” he said, adding that he believes his fundraising is strong.

“So we have got a long way to go. I’m looking forward to being able to participate in the debates, but this is not something that I ever expected to just snap fingers and, all of a sudden, you win seven months before anyone happens,” he said.

“You got to earn it, and you got to work. And it requires a lot of toil and tears and sweat. And we’re going to do that.”

The DeSantis campaign is failing because of who their candidate is: a whiner and a wannabe who victimizes himself at every opportunity. His extremely unlikeable character is the biggest problem he faces at the primary. @TaraSetmayer says more on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/S9Nz1U911o — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 9, 2023



DeSantis said he will appear at the Aug. 23 GOP presidential debate, which he cited as the real start of the primary process.

“I think really, Maria, that’s when people are really going to start paying attention to the primary. I think up to this point, a lot of that has been about some of these legal cases,” he said, referring to the indictments against former President Donald Trump, who leads DeSantis in the polls.

As President, @RonDeSantis will dismantle the deep state and drain the swamp by moving parts of the federal government out of D.C., to other parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/4qWNlVknNU — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) July 10, 2023

“And I think a lot of the voters’ concern about that and understandably so. But I think that’s going to be the focus. We’re going to be able to talk about the vision. And I look forward to doing it,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.