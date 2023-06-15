DeSantis Calls Out Dem 'Chirping' on Sidelines, Tells Him to Get in the Race to Challenge Biden

One of America’s most liberal governors, California’s Gavin Newsom, has been wandering around taking potshots at fellow Gov. Ron DeSantis, but the Florida Republican just fired back.

DeSantis put this yipping chihuahua in his place after Newsom once again bit at his ankles.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Newsom was asked if he would be willing to do a two-hour debate with DeSantis. He replied, “Make it three.”

“I’d do it with one-day notice with no notes. I look forward to that,” Newsom said.

Watch: Hannity to Newsom: “You would do a two-hour debate with Ron DeSantis?” “Make it three,” Newsom responds. “I would do it with one day’s notice with no notes. I look forward to that.” pic.twitter.com/I5Nz7euwEY — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 13, 2023

DeSantis had the perfect rejoinder.

“Stop pussyfooting around! Are you gonna throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe [Biden]? Are you gonna get in and do it? Or are you just gonna sit on the sidelines and chirp?” he said during a recent campaign stop.

Ron DeSantis roasts California Democrat Gavin Newsom: “Stop pussyfooting around! Are you gonna throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Are you going to get in and do it? Or are you just gonna sit on the sidelines and chirp?” pic.twitter.com/oUIS0NMHJf — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) June 15, 2023

That is the perfect question for the yapping puppy from California.

Newsom is just trash-talking without taking his supposed principles to the voters and running against Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination.

Instead of getting in the game, Newsom is proving that he is all hat and no cattle.

He toyed with running in 2024 but quickly decided not to challenge Biden. So far, he’s the living answer to the question nobody asked.

Indeed, his own citizens seem to agree with that because during his tenure as governor, he has faced several recall efforts. In 2021, one of those campaigns went all the way to the voters — though he was able to keep his office.

Still, despite his mounting hypocrisy and his cowardice for refusing to face down Biden, Newsom has been crisscrossing the country — including a stop in Florida — attacking DeSantis. He also predicted that DeSantis would “get rolled” by Donald Trump in the 2024 primary.

It has been so unrelenting that DeSantis himself went to California and took a few jabs at the loudmouth Democrat.

However DeSantis fares in the primary, it’s clear he has far more gumption and backbone than a benchwarmer who can only jump up and down on the sidelines and bloviate from the peanut gallery.

