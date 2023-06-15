Share
Commentary
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on June 2 in Gilbert, South Carolina.
Commentary
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on June 2 in Gilbert, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

DeSantis Calls Out Dem 'Chirping' on Sidelines, Tells Him to Get in the Race to Challenge Biden

 By Warner Todd Huston  June 15, 2023 at 1:52pm
Share

One of America’s most liberal governors, California’s Gavin Newsom, has been wandering around taking potshots at fellow Gov. Ron DeSantis, but the Florida Republican just fired back.

DeSantis put this yipping chihuahua in his place after Newsom once again bit at his ankles.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Newsom was asked if he would be willing to do a two-hour debate with DeSantis. He replied, “Make it three.”

“I’d do it with one-day notice with no notes. I look forward to that,” Newsom said.

Trending:
Video: Chief Diversity Officer Left Dumbfounded When GOP Rep Asks 'Am I White?'

DeSantis had the perfect rejoinder.

“Stop pussyfooting around! Are you gonna throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe [Biden]? Are you gonna get in and do it? Or are you just gonna sit on the sidelines and chirp?” he said during a recent campaign stop.

That is the perfect question for the yapping puppy from California.

Newsom is just trash-talking without taking his supposed principles to the voters and running against Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination.

Instead of getting in the game, Newsom is proving that he is all hat and no cattle.

He toyed with running in 2024 but quickly decided not to challenge Biden. So far, he’s the living answer to the question nobody asked.

Related:
Post-Indictment Poll Offers Incredible News for Trump - He Beats Biden But DeSantis Doesn't

Indeed, his own citizens seem to agree with that because during his tenure as governor, he has faced several recall efforts. In 2021, one of those campaigns went all the way to the voters — though he was able to keep his office.

Still, despite his mounting hypocrisy and his cowardice for refusing to face down Biden, Newsom has been crisscrossing the country — including a stop in Florida — attacking DeSantis. He also predicted that DeSantis would “get rolled” by Donald Trump in the 2024 primary.

It has been so unrelenting that DeSantis himself went to California and took a few jabs at the loudmouth Democrat.

However DeSantis fares in the primary, it’s clear he has far more gumption and backbone than a benchwarmer who can only jump up and down on the sidelines and bloviate from the peanut gallery.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




DeSantis Calls Out Dem 'Chirping' on Sidelines, Tells Him to Get in the Race to Challenge Biden
A Rising Country Star Sang the National Anthem at a Trump Event - Then Something Terrible Happened
Horrible New Hunter Biden Texts Prove Just How Terrible of a Person He Really Is
Watch: Disney Character Seems to Provocatively Dance for Children During 'Pride Night' Parade
Fox News Caption Gives Biden Perfect Two-Word Nickname as He Speaks at WH Following Trump Arrest
See more...

Conversation