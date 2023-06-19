Share
DeSantis Bartends for Veterans, Brings Down the House with Bud Light Comment

 By Jack Davis  June 19, 2023 at 9:15am
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave Nevada veterans what they wanted on Friday, blending free beer with woke-bashing.

DeSantis and Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general who sought a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2022, went behind the bar at Veterans of Foreign War Post 9211 in Reno, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“Just so you know, I’ll serve you anything except Bud Light. I just can’t do that,” DeSantis said to the crowd, bringing a round of laughter after mocking the beer brand that has been boycotted by many conservatives after aligning itself with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.

“Does anybody want a draft on the house?” the governor asked before finding a willing taker and then joining him with a sip from his own glass of beer.

Biden's Armed IRS Agents are Already Making Raids, GOP Congressman Demands Answers

After a Friday visit to the Reno Rodeo, DeSantis spoke at the Basque Fry event as he sought to highlight differences between himself and former President Donald Trump, who is currently the front-runner in most GOP primary polls.

“At the end of the day, leadership is not about entertainment, it’s not about brand building. Leadership is about producing results for the people that you represent,” he said, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Taking a jab at what he called “the dumpster fire of woke ideology,” DeSantis promised to right the ship of the nation.

“We need to restore sanity in this country. We need to restore a sense of normalcy to our communities. We need to make sure our institutions have integrity,” he said.

GOP Candidates Asked if They Would Pardon Trump - Here's Where They Stand

The governor also pointed to his political success in the Sunshine State.

“We had a red wave in Florida. We showed what it means to win and win big. For the first time since the era of the Civil War, there’s not one single Democrat elected to statewide office,” he said.

“That’s called winning, and that’s what we need to do,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said he is the leader who can rebuild the nation, according to The Nevada Independent.

“This country is in decline. But I don’t think that decline is inevitable. I think it’s a choice. It’s a choice we as Americans will make over these next 18 months,” he said.

The governor promised that he would be “the president to finally bring the issue of the southern border to a conclusion,” promising to “shut down the border.”

