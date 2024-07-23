Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Loses Her Mind After Kamala Harris Gets Called a 'DEI Hire' Live on CNN

They demand action based first and foremost on skin color and chromosomes. First and foremost.

Then, if you happen to notice that their demand for action based first and foremost on skin color and chromosomes has predictably resulted in the elevation of a cackling mediocrity, they denounce you as a bigot.

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” unhinged co-host Whoopi Goldberg provided the latest example of this despicable pattern.

In a clip of the show posted to the social media platform X, Goldberg responded to a comment by Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, who, while speaking to a CNN reporter, denounced Vice President Kamala Harris — the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee — as a “DEI hire.”

“First off, he said he’s gonna hire a black female for vice president,” Burchett said of President Joe Biden’s selection of Harris as his running mate in 2020.

“When you go down that route, you take mediocrity, and that’s what they have right now as a vice president,” Burchett added, referring to decisions that prioritize irrelevant physical characteristics.

Goldberg took issue with Burchett’s claim that Biden “said” he would choose a black woman as his running mate.

“He never said that. He said he was thinking about a woman,” Goldberg insisted.

Is Kamala Harris a DEI hire? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (145 Votes) No: 2% (3 Votes)

Then, despite having once opined that “Doctor” Jill Biden, Ed.D., would make an excellent U.S. Surgeon General, Goldberg demanded that Burchett stick to “factual” and “accurate” remarks.

Finally, in the familiar tone of moral condescension so often employed by intellectual lightweights of her ilk, the repellent co-host accused Burchett of racism and sexism.

“You’re trying to send a little message about the fact that she’s a woman of color,” Goldberg said. “We all see it. We know what you’re doing. Stop it.”

When equally repellent co-host Joy Behar asked why “these white men” are scared of important black women, Goldberg responded to her fellow intellectual lightweight as only an intellectual lightweight could.

“Because black women and women of color freak people out. I don’t know why,” Goldberg said.

The View doesn’t like that Kamala is known as a DEI hire by Biden. Whoopi, who lies often on the show, proclaims: “If you’re going to attack people, try — try to do it in a factual manner. I know that is almost insane for you to think about…” pic.twitter.com/lPc2SUuZI4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 23, 2024

Did Biden select Harris as his running mate because of her skin color and chromosomes?

In April 2020, according to NPR, more than 200 black women described as “leaders and activists within the Democratic party” penned an open letter urging Biden to choose a black woman.

Four months later, more than 100 black men did likewise, per CNN.

“Many Democratic leaders, meanwhile, have said they hope the pick breaks new ground by elevating a woman of color,” The Washington Post noted in August 2020.

In September 2023, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin — another disgusting race-monger — described black Americans as a monolithic voting bloc whose members would abandon Biden should he replace Harris as his 2024 running mate.

“Ninety-one percent of African Americans voted for Biden and will continue to vote for Biden if Kamala is his running mate,” Hostin said. “I would be very careful, President Biden, about getting rid of Kamala Harris because we will not support you.”

In short, they demanded that Biden choose Harris because of her skin color. And they demanded that Biden retain Harris because of her skin color. Then, they accused you of racism for noticing that she holds her position because of her skin color.

The despicable pattern never changes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.