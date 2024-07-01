Share
Commentary

Jill Biden Appears on Vogue Cover Alongside the Most 'Tone Deaf' Quote Imaginable Amid Turmoil

 By Michael Schwarz  July 1, 2024 at 11:25am
The world’s most repellent doctor has once again exposed herself as a truly diabolical figure worthy of ridicule.

On Monday, Vogue Magazine revealed its latest cover, featuring first lady Jill Biden along with a quote that many social media users found poorly timed in light of 81-year-old President Joe Biden’s catastrophic performance in Thursday night’s presidential debate, which has sent the president’s already low polling numbers tumbling while Democrats scramble to find a potential replacement for the corrupt and mentally failing octogenarian.

“We will decide our future,” the quote read.

Vogue, of course, may very well have had the Jill Biden feature in production prior to Thursday’s debate.

Nonetheless, in light of the general response to the president’s dismal debate performance, that quote struck many as poorly timed.

On the social media platform X, for instance, journalist Jonah Goldberg called the entire cover “tone deaf.”

Is Jill Biden the worst first lady in modern times?

For added emphasis, another social media user changed the first and fourth words of that quote to all capital letters.

“This new Jill Biden Vogue cover screams ‘who is making the decisions?’ Add in the tag line ‘WE will decide OUR future.’ The timing is wholly inappropriate while 75% of America is saying ‘nope,'” the user wrote.

Vince Langman, a prominent conservative commentator with more than 170,000 followers on X, jokingly congratulated the magazine on its “great timing.”

The Vogue cover appeared one day after members of the Biden family met at Camp David in Maryland, where the strongest voices urging the president to remain in the 2024 presidential race reportedly came from Jill Biden and the president’s troubled son, Hunter Biden.

In fact, in a post early Monday morning, Tucker Carlson identified the first lady as “the driving force behind her husband’s reelection campaign” and thus a significant impediment to the efforts of other leading Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, who hope to find a new standard-bearer for the party.

Indeed, it has become increasingly clear since Thursday that Jill Biden, with no regard for the welfare of her husband, is determined to hold onto power for as long as possible.

Some have even accused her of elder abuse.

Put simply, Jill Biden craves unearned power and status because, deep down, she recognizes her own mediocrity.

In fact, in a scathing December 2020 assessment of Jill Biden’s dissertation, Kyle Smith of National Review captured the first lady’s essence as well as one possibly can.

First, she holds an advanced degree in Education, a contrived discipline that not even academic liberals take seriously.

“Insisting on being called ‘Doctor’ when you don’t heal people is, among most holders of doctorates, seen as a gauche, silly, cringey ego trip. Consider ‘Dr.’ Jill Biden, who doesn’t even hold a Ph.D. but rather a lesser Ed.D., something of a joke in the academic world,” Smith wrote.

Furthermore, Smith described Jill Biden’s dissertation as “sloppy, poorly written, non-academic, and barely fit for a middle-school Social Studies classroom.”

“It is a gasping, wheezing, frail little Disney forest creature that begs you to notice the effort it makes to be the thing it is imitating while failing so pathetically that any witnesses to its ineptitude must feel compelled, out of manners alone, to drag it to the nearest podium and give it a participation trophy. Which is more or less what an Ed.D. is,” Smith added. That sounds about right.

In related news, Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York — one of the most feathery of Congress’ moral and intellectual lightweights — proudly showcases his advanced Education degree by referring to himself as “Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D” on X.

After losing a Democratic primary battle last week, Bowman sounded defiant. Insecure frauds often do.

Indeed, people of that ilk do not easily let go of power. As we have seen, that includes Jill Biden.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
