Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Stops 'The View' Mid-Sentence to Pour Fuel on to Heated Discussion

Every once in a while, a brief television segment reveals the distilled essence of privileged, racist, virtue-signaling liberalism.

Thursday on “The View” — home to daytime television’s most repellent co-hosts — the worst aspects of modern liberalism took center stage.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg — perhaps inadvertently for once — helped escalate the segment into a full-fledged dispute. Then, just as the heated exchange began to go off the rails, Goldberg appeared to take a step back to admire the wreckage she was leaving.

The dispute involved what could or should happen if President Joe Biden were to jettison Vice President Kamala Harris, and you can watch the relevant segment of the show below:







Co-host Sunny Hostin, as she often does, began with a nonsensical and racist assertion, followed by a warning.

“Ninety-one percent of African Americans voted for Biden and will continue to vote for Biden if Kamala is his running mate,” Hostin said. “I would be very careful, President Biden, about getting rid of Kamala Harris because we will not support you.”

Goldberg interrupted: “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, hold up.”

“My opinion,” Hostin replied.

“No, no, your opinion is valid and beautiful and all of that,” Goldberg answered. “But when was the last time you saw anybody get rid of a vice president?”

Goldberg appeared to be making an altogether different point from Hostin’s, as is often the case on the disjointed show. Whether or not presidents should replace vice presidents, Goldberg said, they rarely do.

Co-host Sara Haines then injected another element by conjuring the left’s favorite boogeyman: former President Donald Trump.

“You wouldn’t support Donald Trump, if it was Biden and Trump?” Haines quizzically asked.

Hostin took these as challenges and doubled-down on her nonsensical, racist assertion.

“If Biden gets rid of Kamala Harris and inserts someone else he will lose the black vote,” Hostin again insisted.

Now the wheels came off as a group of affluent women competed to see who could emerge as the most loathsome, virtue-signaling, racist hypocrite.

“Even if it’s another black woman like…” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin began to ask before Hostin interrupted.

“We’re not interchangeable,” Hostin pompously replied. “We’re not interchangeable.”

Moments earlier, Hostin had warned Biden not to replace Harris because if he does he will lose the black vote. In other words, according to Hostin, black voters value Harris not because she is Harris but because she is black.

As presumptuous and racist as that statement was, at least it conformed to the basic premise behind identity politics.

Seconds later, in a moment of total disjointed logic, Hostin described black women as “not interchangeable.”

She cannot have it both ways. In fact, Hostin’s initial assertion — black people will vote for a black woman because she is black — assumed the same interchangeable quality in black women that her second assertion denied.

Thus, by making the first assertion she genuflected at the altar of identity politics.

Then, with the second assertion she tried to maintain the air of moral superiority that all liberal virtue-signalers crave: “How dare you suggest that we’re interchangeable when I just said we’re interchangeable!”

Rather than call Hostin on her hypocrisy, the co-hosts predictably gave her a pass.

“No one’s saying you are,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin groveled. “But you wouldn’t vote — in an election against Donald Trump and Joe Biden and a black woman, you wouldn’t vote?”

Next, co-host Joy Behar took her turn at genuflecting.

“I think that you — I don’t want to ‘whitesplain” — but you might be underestimating the black community voter,” Behar said.

Condescension oozed from Behar’s nauseating statement — “the black community voter.” Talk about interchangeable.

“I don’t think I am,” Hostin stubbornly replied.

Finally, having triggered the tensions in the first place, Goldberg tried to defuse them.

“I’m sorry, y’all. She is not going anywhere,” Goldberg said, presumably about Harris.

“Let’s start with that. This is a lot of hypothetical BS meant to make your mind explode,” Goldberg added.

Sounds like an apt description of “The View” itself.

Hostin’s assertions notwithstanding, Biden might have no choice but to replace Harris.

For one thing, Harris somehow has managed to appear even less impressive than the president has. Part of Biden’s comic ineptitude at least stems from cognitive decline. She, on the other hand, presumably has all her faculties and thus no excuse for word salad-filled speeches.

More important, Hostin seems to have missed recent polling trends. They suggest that “the black community voter” already has begun drifting away from Biden and toward Trump. Yet Harris remains vice president. According to Hostin’s theory, that should not happen.

In short, a group of privileged, racist, virtue-signaling liberals showcased their hypocrisy and got everything wrong.

Just another day on “The View.”

