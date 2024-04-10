Share
Watch: Witness Caught Lying by Lawyer During Nicolae Miu's Self Defense Trial for Situation that Left 5 People Stabbed

 By Jack Davis  April 9, 2024 at 5:10pm
A witness testifying about a 2022 incident that left one person dead and four others stabbed had trouble remembering what exactly he saw during testimony last week.

Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minnesota, has been charged with killing Isaac Schuman, 17, in a fight that took place on the Apple River in Wisconsin. According to WCCO-TV, the prosecution contends Miu was the aggressor; the defense argues that he was defending himself.

Miu said he was looking for a friend’s cell phone in the river, but tubers confronted him because they believed he was acting inappropriately, according to KMSP-TV.

Witness Larrion Davis was questioned on testimony he provided to police in March.

“You also said to the police, ‘He came out of the bushes, and he was taking pictures of little girls?’” Davis was asked, according to a clip posted to X.

“Yes, I said that,” Davis said.

“You saw that?” the attorney said.

“I said that,” Davis replied.

“I understand you said it, did you see it?” the attorney asked.

The attorney then asked Davis if his meaning was that he saw Miu “with his camera that afternoon, taking pictures of little girls. That’s what you’re telling this jury?”

“Oh, no, no, no, that’s what I said,” Davis said.

“Like I said, I understand you said it, is it true?” the attorney asked.

“Oh, I don’t know,” he said.

Davis later told the attorney, “There was a lot goin’ on.”

The attorney noted that on March 7, Davis told police Miu was taking pictures of little girls, a point to which Davis agreed.

“That’s not true, is it?” the lawyer said.



“I guess so,” Davis said. “It’s hard to say because like that’s what I recall from the day that it happened, that’s what I was telling the officer.”

The lawyer noted that Davis never mentioned photos being taken when he spoke to police in 2022.

“I don’t remember that,” Davis said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation