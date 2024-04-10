Watch: Witness Caught Lying by Lawyer During Nicolae Miu's Self Defense Trial for Situation that Left 5 People Stabbed
A witness testifying about a 2022 incident that left one person dead and four others stabbed had trouble remembering what exactly he saw during testimony last week.
Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minnesota, has been charged with killing Isaac Schuman, 17, in a fight that took place on the Apple River in Wisconsin. According to WCCO-TV, the prosecution contends Miu was the aggressor; the defense argues that he was defending himself.
LIVE: WI v. #NicolaeMiu | #AppleRiverStabbingsTrial DAY 6
The State is expected to rest its case-in-chief soon. Have they proved intentional homicide or does the evidence support self-defense?#CourtTV What do YOU think? ⚖️👇 https://t.co/tnYdPcDRMU pic.twitter.com/JQKsOlhAym
— Court TV (@CourtTV) April 8, 2024
Miu said he was looking for a friend’s cell phone in the river, but tubers confronted him because they believed he was acting inappropriately, according to KMSP-TV.
Witness Larrion Davis was questioned on testimony he provided to police in March.
“You also said to the police, ‘He came out of the bushes, and he was taking pictures of little girls?’” Davis was asked, according to a clip posted to X.
“Yes, I said that,” Davis said.
“You saw that?” the attorney said.
“I said that,” Davis replied.
“I understand you said it, did you see it?” the attorney asked.
The attorney then asked Davis if his meaning was that he saw Miu “with his camera that afternoon, taking pictures of little girls. That’s what you’re telling this jury?”
“Oh, no, no, no, that’s what I said,” Davis said.
“Like I said, I understand you said it, is it true?” the attorney asked.
“Oh, I don’t know,” he said.
Davis later told the attorney, “There was a lot goin’ on.”
The attorney noted that on March 7, Davis told police Miu was taking pictures of little girls, a point to which Davis agreed.
“That’s not true, is it?” the lawyer said.
“I guess so,” Davis said. “It’s hard to say because like that’s what I recall from the day that it happened, that’s what I was telling the officer.”
The lawyer noted that Davis never mentioned photos being taken when he spoke to police in 2022.
“I don’t remember that,” Davis said.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.