Watch: Woman Allegedly Steals Multiple Ballots from Voter's Mailbox

The United States has totally secure elections. Establishment media scribes and talking heads have told us as much. So what gives?

According to WBTS-TV in Boston, multiple voters in Lawrence, Massachusetts, reported showing up to vote on Election Day only to have election officials tell them they had already voted.

The outlet reported Tuesday that one of the two voters — an unidentified man — later contacted police after door camera footage from his home showed a woman standing at his mailbox and apparently removing ballots.

Another voter, Rosalis Gonzalez, said someone voted in her name by forging her signature. Naturally, she wants her in-person vote to count.

“How come it’s not going to be counted, if I’m voting right in front of you, and I’m telling you that vote you have there is not mine,” Gonzalez said.







Officials have promised a thorough investigation.

“We’re going to get all the ballots out of Lawrence, we’re going to get all the mail-in ballots and we’re going to review everything and all the provisionals and reconcile the list, and if further investigation contacting some of the people who allegedly voted by mail needs to be done, we will do it,” Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin said.

For many Republicans, allegations of voter fraud irritate a 3-year-old wound that might never heal.

For instance, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk shared the WBTS report on social media and blasted mail-in voting.

“Mail-in ballots are a total FRAUD, and we all know it. But you’ll only hear about it when it’s Democrats cheating other Democrats,” Kirk said Wednesday on X.

🚨More BALLOT FRAUD caught on camera🚨 A man told NBC Boston that he went to vote in person at his local polling site in Lawrence, Massachusetts and was told that he had already voted. He then checked his Ring camera footage where he saw the woman appear to lift his ballot from… pic.twitter.com/1GKS889aDV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 15, 2023

Kirk’s final point — that we only hear about election fraud when Democrats cheat other Democrats — rings true.

Recall earlier this month, for instance, when Connecticut Superior Court Judge William Clark overturned the results of a Sept. 12 Democratic mayoral primary election in Bridgeport.

In that instance, video showed someone stuffing multiple ballots into an absentee ballot collection box. This violated Connecticut law.

“The volume of ballots so mishandled is such that it calls the result of the primary election into serious doubt and leaves the court unable to determine the legitimate result of the primary,” Clark ruled.

Reports such as these from Massachusetts and Connecticut constitute the strongest possible argument against mail-in ballots.

Conversely, only those who wish to cheat could make an argument in favor of the practice. After all, those who cannot vote in person already have the option to request an absentee ballot. Flooding the land with mail-in ballots does nothing but sow chaos and cast doubt on an election’s legitimacy.

Of course, had the culprits in Lawrence and Bridgeport wanted to get away with cheating, they had many options.

For instance, they could have used out-of-state vehicles to ship premarked ballots to election counting centers. Or, in the weeks preceding the election, they could have left voting machines unguarded in warehouses.

And if their cheating failed to produce the desired outcome, they could have blamed Russia.

Fortunately, Democrats and their establishment minions have assured us that such things never happen.

