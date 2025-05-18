A woman faces numerous charges and a judge denied her bond after she drove through a police barrier at a festival in Laurel, Maryland.

Kai Deberry-Bostick, 28, ignored a policeman’s orders before driving her car through the crowded main street, WUSA in Washington, D.C., reported Monday.

Police charged Deberry-Bostick with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, and disturbing public peace, WUSA reported, citing court filings.

One officer reportedly suffered a minor injury during the incident.

Police body camera footage from May 10 showed the heated moments unfolding as the officer tried reasoning with the woman locked in by the festival.

Laurel, MD🚨 •Kai Deberry-Bostick recklessly breached barriers & drove into a crowd at a Festival. •Officers warned her to stop.

•She didn’t care because she had to “work”. • 1 officer suffered a minor injury.

•Kai was arrested. *This. Is. Privilege. pic.twitter.com/B7MkHIh8wf — police.law.news (@policelawnews) May 11, 2025

“I’d be happy to call you a taxi,” the officer said.

“There has to be another way. I’m not taking a taxi all the way to Virginia. I work in Virginia,” the woman said.

“I understand,” the officer said, apologizing.

Then Deberry-Bostick got out of her car and told the officer she needed to get to work and approached the yellow caution tape.

“Please do not disturb this area,” the officer said.

“I might have to,” Deberry-Bostic said, before removing the tape, getting into her car, and then driving through the barricade.

Despite the officer putting his hands on the hood and ordering her to stop, she continued driving.

“Excuse me, y’all,” the woman said, driving through the crowd as pedestrians screamed.

The officer chased her shortly before she stopped, as a group of firefighters stood near the front of her car.

He arrested her shortly after.

“It was just a complete disregard for the welfare of other people, and thankfully, she doesn’t strike anybody before she gets stopped up at the next block,” Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill told WTOP, of Washington, D.C.

Deberry-Bostick appeared in court on Monday.

Her attorney said that the night before the incident, someone instructed her to park at a nearby lot, saying she’d be able to move her vehicle the next morning.

But the day of the festival, she couldn’t get out of the parking lot.

“I wasn’t going to hit nobody,” Deberry-Bostick said. “I don’t see what I did wrong.”

Her father said in court that his daughter was merely afraid of losing her job.

Deberry-Bostick’s next court date is July 18.

