Dozens Killed at World's Largest Hindu Festival After Crowd Stampedes Toward 'Sacred Waters'

A massive Hindu religious festival turned deadly Wednesday when at least 39 people were killed during a crowd stampede.

Police reported that at least 90 people were hurt at the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in northern India. The festival runs for six weeks and is expected to draw 400 million Hindus by the time it is finished, according to Reuters, which noted that pilgrims seek to bathe in “sacred river waters.”

On Wednesday, one of the major days of the festival, crowds surged toward the confluence of rivers in which bathing is considered by Hindus to be an important act to increase a believer’s chances of salvation after death.

“More bodies are coming in. We have nearly 40 bodies here. We are transferring them out as well and handing over to families one by one,” a source told Reuters.

An official at the hospital where victims were taken said many who died had heart attacks or existing medical issues.

“People came in with fractures, broken bones. … Some collapsed on the spot and were brought dead,” the official said.

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state in which the festival city of Prayagraj is located, said the crowd rush began when some festival participants tried to jump barricades that had been erected to control the crowds.

Through Tuesday, almost 200 million people had attended the festival in its first two weeks, with about 57 million bathing in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Hindus also believe the mythical and invisible Saraswati River can be accessed in the festival. About 100 million were present Wednesday when tragedy struck.

“People were going in every direction,” witness Ayesha Mishra told the BBC. “They were getting pushed around and falling down. Children were getting crushed by the crowds.”

“The crowds were so huge that people were trampling upon each other. Me and my family, we all fell down,” festival participant Poonam Singh said.

“I lost all my money, my belongings, and I can’t find my family anywhere,” she said.

Anita Devi said she and her husband were separated in the stampede.

“He needs his medicines but they are with me. When the crush happened, I lost hold of his hand, and he was gone in a blink,” she said.

The #MahaKumbhMela is a massive Hindu pilgrimage that takes place every 12 years in India. It’s considered one of the largest human gatherings in the world, with millions of devotees attending the festival.#Mahakumbh#MahaKumbhMela2025#महाकुंभ2025 pic.twitter.com/Kn4jo3uXzg — TYEZ 🇮🇳 (@TyezSabu) January 29, 2025

“It’s been so many hours, but I can’t find him. This year there are so many lost-and-found centers that I don’t know where he might have gone. I am praying hard that he is alive and safe,” she said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident “has led to the loss of some virtuous souls, and some people have also been hurt,” according to CNN.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the affected families, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Modi said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.