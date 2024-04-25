Apparently, there’s a new trend on TikTok: people making tutorials on how to do at-home abortions.

But after one user posted such a video, viewers took notice of something curious in the background.

It was the user’s toddler.

A TikTok user by the name @justsunni posted a video to the social media platform documenting the process of using the abortifacients mifepristone and misoprostol to conduct an at-home abortion.

But the tone of the video changed after people noticed her toddler in the background.

WARNING: The following videos contain language and subject matter that some may find offensive.

“When I had my first baby I had to do the whole ultrasound process, that really did not bang with me. I ghosted the second appointment, so I have this baby. I could not have another baby,” the user said.

She documented the entire abortion process in the video, from going shopping for frozen pizza, Chinese food and other “self-care stuff,” cooking meals and taking care of her toddler as she aborted her second child.

The video received mixed views on social media, according to the Daily Mail.

“You’re so brave for making this! Take it easy,” one user wrote.

“Abortion kills a child; it’s not something to vlog about,” another wrote on X.

A second user, @plancpills, also documented her abortion. She showed how she planned to perform her own at-home abortion, getting prepared by putting on makeup, grabbing snacks and watching her favorite movie to pass the time.

Both videos featured upbeat background. @justsunni even began her video by dancing in her kitchen as she cheerily invited her viewers to “Have an abortion with me!”

These videos are disgusting, plain and simple. They make the murder of a child look like a fun, treat-yourself kind of experience.

It’s even worse that @justsunni’s toddler can be seen multiple times throughout her video. She clearly loves and cares for her child, yet she’s making a video showing her killing her unborn child while encouraging other women to kill theirs, too.

How would her little girl feel knowing her mom was in the process of killing her sibling?

What’s more, neither of the women in these videos seem affected by what they are doing. In fact, they seem completely casual.

It goes to show how normalized abortion has become in society.

Abortion is the most evil issue of our time, and it’s up to the pro-life movement to change the hearts of minds of the world.

First off, people need to know that they are murdering a human being.

A research paper published by Steven Jacobs of Northwestern University in 2018 found that 95 percent of biologists, with varying political points of view, believe that life begins at fertilization.

But how do we make the pro-choice movement finally see the light?

You have to make them take a stand.

For example, politicians need to be on the record with their views about whether they think an unborn child is a human being.

And the usual retort of “I’m not a biologist” will not suffice. They’re just using this tactic to dodge an uncomfortable question.

What do they say to the 95 percent of biologists who believe that an unborn child is a human life? Weren’t leftists the ones screaming that we have to follow the science during the COVID pandemic?

Why don’t we have to follow the science now?

This isn’t about “reproductive rights” or “my body, my choice.” Rather, the argument for abortion comes down to a very simple question: Is the unborn child a human being?

If it is, then you can’t kill it, and our leaders should make the laws necessary to protect the unborn. If it isn’t a human being, then the whole abortion debate really doesn’t matter.

These simple questions are the way the abortion debate will end. It all comes down to the truth about what’s in a woman’s womb when she’s pregnant.

And the truth is on the pro-life movement’s side.

Continue to pray for an end to abortion.

