'Watchmen' Creator Alan Moore Stunner: Donates All Future Screen Royalties to Black Lives Matter

Acclaimed comic book author Alan Moore told a British publication that he will no longer accept royalties for his work and that he has demanded the funds be sent to the neo-Marxist organization Black Lives Matter.

Moore did not comment on allegations of corruption lodged against the organization.

But he told The Telegraph he will forfeit potentially millions of dollars to the group.

That means people who purchase or rent any future films or series based on the dark superhero story “Watchmen” or the anti-establishment tale “V for Vendetta” essentially could be funding BLM.

The Telegraph asked Moore in the interview if he still gave all of his royalty checks to writers who helped adapt his works for TV and film, which he had apparently been doing.

Moore said the cash will now go to a new cause.

“I no longer wish it to even be shared with them. I don’t really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles,” the 69-year-old writer said.

“So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter,” he said.

Moore also said he is no longer interested in money and that he lives a simple, quiet life in the United Kingdom.

It was unknown Friday whether DC Comics planned to honor his request to cut checks to Black Lives Matter.

If the author’s royalties are sent to the group on his behalf, it is questionable what might become of them.

According to Sinclair Broadcast Group, it is believed that only one-third of the $90 million Black Lives Matter collected from 2020 to 2022 went somewhere other than the pockets of executives or for its operating expenses.

The group purchased a $6 million Los Angeles-area compound with money that was donated after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The purchase sparked outrage last year after it went public.

The mother of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who died after a deadly encounter with police in Ohio in 2014, told the New York Post in 2021 that the people behind Black Lives Matter used dead people to cash in.

Samaria Rice pointed to a luxury property owned by BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

“They are benefiting off the blood of our loved ones, and they won’t even talk to us,” Rice said.

She previously said the group was “raising money in our dead sons’ names and giving us nothing in return.”

