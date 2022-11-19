Waukesha Parade Killer Appears in Court While Strapped to Wheelchair

Merely receiving six life sentences without the possibility of parole isn’t the end of the legal road for the murderer convicted in the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre.

Darrell Brooks was strapped into a wheelchair and rolled into a Milwaukee County courtroom on Thursday, the day after he was sentenced in connection to the November 2021 vehicular massacre that took the lives of six people and injured 61.

He’s facing charges in three cases dating back to 2020 in Milwaukee, with prosecutors alleging that he shot at a relative and hit a former girlfriend with the SUV he ultimately used as a weapon at the Waukesha parade, according to WISN-TV.

A judge postponed the trial in those cases and set a hearing for February, WITI-TV reported.



Brooks acted as his own attorney in the Waukesha trial, frequently disrupting proceedings with his outlandish conduct.

He was continually removed from the courtroom, only to return and continue disrupting.

The habitual offender routinely spouted off baseless legal arguments in his own defense, including claims that the Waukesha court lacked the “subject matter jurisdiction” to preside over the case and identifying himself as a “sovereign” immune from the law.

The convicted murderer refrained from interrupting during the Milwaukee hearing on Thursday.

He appeared at the hearing represented by two attorneys rather than repeating his efforts at representing himself.

Brooks spoke quietly to his attorneys through a mask, restrained to a wheelchair, handcuffed and shackled to a courtroom table.

He’s never conceivably getting out of prison anyway, regardless of what happens in the outstanding court cases.

In his Waukesha trial, Judge Jennifer Dorow slapped Brooks with 762 years in prison for 61 reckless endangerment convictions.

That’s on top of his six life sentences, one for each of the people he killed, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

