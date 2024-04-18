Wendy's Giving Out Free Fries to Customers Every Friday in Stunning New Offer

American fast-food chain Wendy’s announced it is offering free fries to customers every Friday for the remainder of the year starting this week.

Nothing is ever truly free, so the offer comes with a stipulation.

Wendy’s announced in a Wednesday news release that customers who make any purchase on its app will receive a free order of fries of any size they please.

The company is calling its weekly promotion “FRYday.”

Wendy’s also took a shot at the quality of fries of its competitors in the release.

“To celebrate [FRYday], Wendy’s is dropping FREE any size Hot & Crispy Fries with ANY purchase every Friday through the end of the year in the Wendy’s app,” the company said.

“Wendy’s knows all too well that some of those other guys’ cold, soggy fries just won’t cut it, but Wendy’s has your back with a new meaning to TGIF!” it said.

Do you like Wendy’s? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The promotion is available at all locations nationwide.

In-store customers also can take advantage of a free order of fries, Wendy’s said.

“Simply log in to the Wendy’s app or create an online account at wendys.com,” the chain said.

With their Wendy’s accounts, they can claim their fries by loading the offer and paying at the register.

The company has had a variety of “FRYDAY” promotions over the years.

It’s FryDay! Of course with $1 any size fry, it’s always FRYDAY! pic.twitter.com/zBMb235FTv — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 26, 2018

Not yet Friday, but it’s a FRYDAY! Don’t forget to add some fresh and crisp thick-cut fries to your Wendy’s favorites today! Complete every meal with the best side, dipped in ketchup or Frosty! pic.twitter.com/exiV80k4QI — Wendy’s Philippines (@wendys_ph) July 13, 2022

Idk wut ya mean. When there are free fries in the app, every day is FRYDAY. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 19, 2023

Wendy’s angered many customers in February when it announced it would experiment with “dynamic pricing.”

The news was met with a backlash from people fearing the restaurant chain merely wanted to gouge them during busy hours — similar to the way Uber raises prices at times when people are more likely to order rides.

Wendy’s later said the proposed pricing model would save them cash by offering customers lower prices if they ordered menu items while locations were slow.

The company did not address that issue in Wednesday’s news release but did express a desire to spread cheer to loyal patrons.

“Fans deserve a pick-me-up after a long week — Wendy’s is answering the call with fries that deliver,” it said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.