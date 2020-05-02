Oregon Man Visits 11 Wendy's Locations Twice Each To Make Most of Free Chicken Nugget Day

After hearing Wendy’s was planning on giving away free chicken nuggets, one Oregon man decided to take advantage of the deal.

Wendy’s announced on April 21 that all of its locations across the country would be giving out free four-piece chicken nuggets on Friday, April 24, with no strings attached, WCYB-TV reported.

A Portland, Oregon, area man, who goes by the name “Skweezy Jibbs” decided to take full advantage of the free food and went to 11 Wendy’s restaurants in the Portland and Vancouver, Washington, area, hitting each location twice.

“Basically I ran out of stimulus money like two days after I got it ’cause I had to pay rent and I had to pay for bills. And so at that point, I realized, how am I going to pay for food?” Skweezy said in an interview with local radio hosts Dirt & Sprague.

So when he read the article about Wendy’s giving away free food, he started thinking about how he could get as many nuggets as possible.

His friend pointed out that there would probably be a limit on how many free chicken nuggets he could get at a single location, so Skweezy decided to go to multiple locations.

WARNING: The following audio contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

He also said he was concerned about getting the coronavirus, so his friend lent him a frying pan as a “nugget transport system.”

He shared his route on Twitter, saying that it took him five hours and that he now has enough chicken nuggets to eat free for a week.

However, he admitted that he ended up eating all of the chicken nuggets in one day.

Wendy’s responded that the effort was “just straight up impressive.”

That’s just straight up impressive ngl — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 24, 2020

Along with the free chicken nuggets, the Oregon man also received more than 40 sauces.

“I’ve got barbecue, buttermilk ranch, sweet and sour, honey mustard, I got the S’Awesome sauce, I got it all, homey,” he said.

Critics have pointed out that Skweezy most likely spent more money on gas than he saved in free food.

“The tank was already full!” Skweezy said.

Skweezy has apparently been participating in fast-food hacks for a while.

“If you go to McDonald’s and you bring your own cone, you get 20 cents off of ice cream,” he said.

He also says it is cheaper to buy the ingredients to McGriddles separately and put it together on your own.

