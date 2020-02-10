Western Journal Breaking Exclusive: AZ GOP Taps New Director Leading Up to 'the Most Important Election of Our Lifetime'

The Republican Party of Arizona has announced its new executive director only nine months ahead of the 2020 election: Greg Safsten.

“Safsten is a seasoned political operative with deep Arizona roots,” a statement sent to The Western Journal said.

Safsten was raised in Mesa, Arizona, and graduated from Mountain View High School.

He most recently served with Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona as his deputy chief of staff and campaign manager in Arizona.

TRENDING: Nearly 3 Years Later, FBI Director Admits Surveillance of Carter Page Was Illegal

Safsten served with the congressman for three years, ending his time in office on Dec. 31, 2019, according to a news release from Rep. Biggs’ office.

Rep. Biggs called Safsten “integral” to opening his district office after being elected in 2016.

Before working for Biggs, he served with former Rep. Matt Salmon as a legislative director and also worked with former Sen. Jon Kyl.

The Arizona GOP is hopeful that Safsten will help them advance their efforts to keep Arizona red in the upcoming elections.

“The Republican Party of Arizona is lucky to have a leader of Greg’s stature and experience to help move our Party forward into the future,” Chairwoman Kelli Ward said.

“I’ve known Greg for many years and am pleased to welcome someone of his caliber to our team,” she continued. “His resume and career accomplishments speak for themselves.

“As we finish laying the groundwork for 2020, Greg will play an instrumental role in our day-to-day business operations, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement to make sure we keep Arizona great for future generations.”

I am pleased to announce that Greg Safsten of Mesa, Arizona, will be named the new Executive Director of the @AZGOP effective immediately. I look forward to working with Greg in this new capacity as together we move our Party forward into the future. Welcome to the Party, Greg! — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) February 10, 2020

RELATED: 'It's Happening in Your State': Pompeo Warns of Nefarious Chinese Infiltration

In 2016, 48.1 percent of the state voted for President Trump while 44.6 percent voted for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — leaving only a 3.5 percent difference between the two candidates, according to The New York Times.

Knowing that the election race in Arizona will be a competitive one, Safsten hopes to bring a new perspective into the state’s Republican Party.

“I’m grateful to Chairwoman Ward for the opportunity to serve our Party,” Safsten said in the statement. “I am confident in our plan to win and am excited about the programs we are developing to help Republicans get elected up and down the ballot in 2020.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime, and it is my goal to ensure the Republican Party of Arizona leaves its mark this cycle as the most competitive, innovative, and successful state party in the country.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.