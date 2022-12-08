A town in Washington state is looking to give orca whales the same legal rights as humans.

This week, the mayor of Port Townsend signed a proclamation giving orcas “inherent rights,” according to KING-TV.

The proclamation does not have the force of law, of course, but supporters say it is a good first move to get authorities to pay attention to the troubles facing the whales.

“It’s about getting the agencies that can do something to take notice of demand from the local level,” Faber said.

“They’re one of the more majestic and visible animals we have,” Faber added. “And they’re animals that we see die.”

There are only 73 orcas left in the world, down from the 88 identified in 2005, KING reported.

The move is part of the “Rights of Nature” movement, which holds that animals and all of nature have “the right to protection under the law and representation by a human guardian in a courtroom,” according to KING.

The Earth Law Center’s Michelle Bender claimed that the movement is not trying to say that human rights are less important than nature rights, “but we’re trying to find that balance.”

Bender noted that 30 countries, as well as Malibu and San Francisco, recognize the rights of nature. Elsewhere, Pittsburgh has a similar ordinance as part of a ban on fracking, and “a case was brought in Toledo, Ohio, to protect Lake Erie.”

“I think we’re at the point where we have to do this,” Bender said.

Should wildlife have the same rights as humans? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 20% (1 Votes) No: 80% (4 Votes)

“I think we’re at the point where there’s a lot of frustration with our existing system not doing what we expect it to do. Despite federal protections, for decades the orca population has continued to decline and we haven’t seen the bold action required to restore the population to health.”

Still, despite Bender’s claims, if such an effort gains the force of law, at some point the rights of animals and nature will have to be placed over the rights of humans, at least in some cases. It is inevitable.

Certainly, no compassionate person could turn a blind eye to animal abuse, and people should be held accountable if they commit such crimes.

But passing laws to favor animals and nature over humans has already become a major problem for farmers and ranchers in California as their farming practices have suddenly become illegal.

Would these laws make biblical views on animals illegal? The Bible is clear that humans have been placed above animals and that animals are here for our use. But it is also clear that cruelty to animals is not pleasing to God. After all, a person who is cruel to animals will also be cruel to humans.

We should care about God’s creatures, but laws giving them more rights need to be very carefully thought out.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.