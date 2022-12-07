Parler Share
News
Tesla CEO Elon Musk waving
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22, 2022, in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. (Patrick Pleul / AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk-Owned Company Under Federal Investigation; Over 1,500 Animals Confirmed Dead in Product Testing: Report

 By George Upper  December 7, 2022 at 9:34am
Parler Share

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened a “very unusual” investigation into animal testing at Neuralink, a company co-founded by Elon Musk in 2016 to develop devices to be implanted into the human brain to allow it to interface directly with a computer.

The investigation into alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act was opened “in recent months” after the request of a federal prosecutor, two unnamed sources told Reuters.

Delcianna Winders, director of the Animal Law and Policy Institute at the Vermont Law and Graduate School, told Reuters that an investigation into animal research was “very unusual” for the USDA inspector general, which has been primarily concerned with illegal dog fighting and cockfighting operations.

Reuters said it had reviewed “dozens” of internal company documents and interviewed “more than 20 current and former employees” of Neuralink in preparing its exclusive report. It suggested that Musk’s impatient, hard-driving approach had led to human error in tests involving animals. That has led in turn to questionable test results, meaning that some tests had to be repeated — often with fatal consequences for the animals being tested.

However, Reuters was unable to confirm whether the federal investigation was looking into those issues or something else.

Trending:
Biden's Big Plan on Twitter Collapses as Musk Issues a Brutally Simple Reply

According to records and other sources, roughly 1,500 animals have died during product testing by Neuralink scientists since 2018. While most of those deaths would be considered legitimate by researchers, some may have been unnecessary, according to the report.

Those animals included unknown numbers of sheep, pigs and monkeys. Neuralink does not keep records detailed enough to number the deaths exactly or to specific which types of animals were most affected, Reuters said. Rats and mice have also been used in the company’s research.

None of that, however, means that Neuralink has necessarily violated any laws. Animal research, obviously, is required to be completed before experiments involving humans can even be legally considered.

Often, animal research subjects are euthanized following research, for post-mortem examination.

Did Neuralink go too far?

In February, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a complaint with the USDA against Neuralink, claiming that monkeys being used for research by the company had been “caged alone, had steel posts screwed to their skulls, suffered ‘facial trauma,’ seizures following brain implants, and recurring infections at implant sites.”

The group accused Neuralink and the University of California, Davis, where the experiments were done, of “horrific abuse,” Forbes reported. The company, however, argued that the USDA had never found any violations in previous inspections of the company’s facilities.

Reuters noted that monkeys, in particular, were generally well-treated by the company, according to former employees.

“Company leaders have boasted internally of building a ‘Monkey Disneyland’ in the company’s Austin, Texas facility where lab animals can roam, a former employee said. In the company’s early years, Musk told employees he wanted the monkeys at his San Francisco Bay Area operation to live in a ‘monkey Taj Mahal,’ said a former employee who heard the comment. Another former employee recalled Musk saying he disliked using animals for research but wanted to make sure they were ‘the happiest animals’ while alive,” Reuters reported.

Musk has also demanded speed from his researchers, on multiple occasions reportedly instructing them to “imagine they had a bomb strapped to their heads in an effort to get them to move faster,” three sources told Reuters.

Related:
Biden DOJ Subpoenas Election Officials in 4 Battleground States for Trump Documents

“One former employee who asked management several years ago for more deliberate testing was told by a senior executive it wasn’t possible given Musk’s demands for speed,” the employee told Reurters.

Two others told the outlet that they had resigned over their concerns for animal welfare at Neuralink.

The USDA OIG refused to comment on the Reuters report when contacted by The Western Journal via email, neither denying nor confirming the existence of an investigation into Neuralink.

The Western Journal also reached out to Neuralink for comment but has not yet received a response.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Elon Musk-Owned Company Under Federal Investigation; Over 1,500 Animals Confirmed Dead in Product Testing: Report
Hillary Clinton Compared Pro-Lifers to Terrorists and War Criminals - Look What Happened at a Catholic Center 2 Days Later
ABC in Turmoil: 'Good Morning America' Hosts Taken Off Air Effective Immediately, New Hosts Take Over
Musk Reveals He Will Not Sign Autographs 'Ever Again' After Making Troubling Statement
Catholic Bishop Warns Faithful About Hillary Clinton: 'Please Don't Listen to This Evil Woman'
See more...

Conversation