There are currently fewer Canadians traveling to the United States.

But the White House seems unfazed by the problem, especially if our neighbors to the north decide to join the union.

Canadians are increasingly avoiding trips to the United States amid a less favorable currency exchange rate, controversy over tariffs, and an American political environment perceived as heated, according to a Friday report from CNBC.

The trends are worsening the $50 billion travel deficit the United States maintains with countries around the globe.

Inbound travel and tourism of foreigners account for 8 percent of American exports, according to the Commerce Department.

In 2024, Canadians accounted for 28 percent of the travel into the U.S., the most of any other country, followed by Mexico at 23 percent.

But when a White House representative was asked about the declining travel from Canada, the staffer responded, “[E]verybody wants to come to President Trump’s America.”

The representative added that Canadians “will no longer have to endure the inconveniences of international travel when Canada becomes our 51st state.”

“Europeans are eager to enjoy the Golden Age of America if they so choose to,” the staffer continued.

President Donald Trump has indeed floated the idea of making Canada the newest admission to the union.

Beyond boosting the size of the American economy, adding vast natural resources, and eliminating trade barriers, such a move would help with joint defense capabilities and take advantage of cultural similarities.

On the other hand, Canada is much more liberal than much of the United States, meaning that the country would take a massive leftward shift if Canada is annexed — a reality that has given some American conservatives pause.

In any case, Trump’s rhetoric has done wonders in rattling now-former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently stepped down in part because of his weakness in dealing with Trump’s trolling and tariff threats.

Trudeau previously pleaded with his countrymen to travel inside Canada for the time being rather than taking trips to the United States.

He asked them to change “summer vacation plans to stay here in Canada and explore the many national and provincial parks, historical sites and tourist destinations our great country has to offer.”

The U.S. Travel Association, which represents hotel groups and airlines, voiced concern about the decrease in Canadian travel.

The group told CNBC that the declining willingness of the foreigners to visit is “a question of America’s welcomeness, a slowing U.S. economy and recent safety concerns.”

“These challenges are real and demand decisive action,” the organization said.

The group added that staff members are “actively working with the White House and Congress to advance policies that drive economic expansion and keep the U.S. competitive on the global stage.”

The trade and border strife between the United States and Canada is not ending anytime soon.

But with Trudeau gone and the potential of a new Conservative Party government later this year, we could see the icy attitude of our neighbor to the north begin to thaw toward our country.

Whether that comes as a neighbor or as the 51st state is yet to be seen.

