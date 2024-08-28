White House Sending John Podesta to Negotiate 'Climate Change' with Beijing as China Goes on Coal Binge

White House senior adviser John Podesta is set to meet with Chinese Communist Party officials to expand US-China collaboration on climate change, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Podesta and China’s special envoy for climate change Liu Zhenmin are slated to meet during the first week of September to discuss reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing funding for climate initiatives in developing nations, according to the outlet.

Energy officials will use the meeting to continue working on climate initiatives agreed on by the countries in November 2023, such as promoting a transition to renewable energy sources and combating greenhouse gas emissions beyond carbon dioxide, Bloomberg reported.

The Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen climate ties with China come despite the country’s continued coal binge, with a Wednesday report from Reuters finding China has boosted both domestic coal production and coal imports to record highs. The two nations previously agreed to reduce methane and nitrogen oxide emissions, both of which are associated with coal.

Last year, the U.S. and China agreed to work together to try and keep United Nations temperature targets within reach in a way that reflects “equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in light of different national circumstances,” as stated in the 2016 Paris Agreement. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement in November 2020, only for President Joe Biden to rejoin it on his first day in office via an executive order.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.