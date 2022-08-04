Whoopi Goldberg has said some pretty horrible things while co-hosting ABC’s “The View,” but her comments Wednesday have to be near the top of the list.

Goldberg was debating abortion with co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who returned Wednesday as a co-host after her initial run on “The View” from 2003 to 2013, People reported.

“I believe our Creator assigns value to life, and that those lives have a plan and purpose over them as designed by God,” Hasselbeck said of unborn children. She urged women considering abortion to look into adoption.

“As you know, God doesn’t make mistakes,” Goldberg said. “God made us smart enough to know when it wasn’t going to work for us. That’s the beauty of giving us freedom of choice.”

“No,” Hasselbeck said.

But Goldberg continued her misguided speech. After describing her “choppy” relationship with God, she returned to her main point.

“I also know that God made me smart enough to know that if there are alternatives out there that can work for me, I will investigate them,” she said.

“But I also know God said, ‘Do unto others as you would have them to unto you,'” Goldberg continued, quoting the Bible’s Matthew 7:12. “I will not make that decision for anybody.”

Hasselbeck responded by asking the most logical question that prompted.

Do you agree with Whoopi Goldberg? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“What about the life in the womb?” she said.

“You know, I will say this, that life has a plan and a purpose designed by God,” Hasselbeck said. “I don’t believe there’s any circumstance where we should give the death penalty to an innocent life.”







She then produced a dish towel she brought with her in anticipation of a debate with her co-hosts on the radical left.

“I’d agree with you, but then we would be wrong,” the towel said.

As Hasselbeck said, Goldberg is absolutely wrong in her implication that God would support abortion for a multitude of reasons.

First of all, Goldberg’s logic does not even make sense. She said God “doesn’t make mistakes,” which is true. However, she went on to say this means He made us “smart enough to know when it wasn’t going to work for us,” which is an illogical conclusion.

While God doesn’t make mistakes, humans do. That is why some humans mistakenly believe abortion is morally right even though it snuffs out an innocent life.

Furthermore, the fact that God does not make mistakes means he formed every baby in the womb for a purpose. Since He repeatedly speaks against murder, it is clear His purpose for each child is not for it to be killed before it even exits the womb.

The Bible is also clear in its determination that life begins at conception.

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb,” Psalm 139:13 says.

According to the Catholic News Agency, the Greek words used in the Bible provide more evidence that God determines life to begin at conception.

In Luke 1:41, the writer describes John the Baptist leaping in the womb of his mother, Elizabeth, when Mary arrives pregnant with Jesus. The word used for the child in the womb is “Brephos,” meaning “infant.”

Later, in Luke 18:15-17, followers of Jesus bring their children to Him so He can bless them. Once again the word “Brephos” is used — meaning the Bible considers a child in the womb to be the same as a child outside the womb.

The Bible is clear on the beginning of life. It begins at conception, when God forms a child in the womb in His image.

The act of abortion is heinous enough, but arguing God somehow supports it is a new low.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.