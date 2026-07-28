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A bible sits on a church pulpit.
A bible sits on a church pulpit. (igzz / Getty Images)

Members of Historic English Church Expect to Close Until Finding Unexpected Treasure Under the Altar

 By Michael Austin  July 28, 2026 at 3:30am
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The five remaining members of St. Wilfrid’s Church in Melling, a small village north of Lancaster, England, expected Good Friday to be their final service.

The church that had stood for 700 years — with worship on the site starting 850 years ago dating back to the Normans — was set to close because of £750,000, or about $1 million, of needed repairs to the roof and other parts of the building.

But that’s when the church’s vicar, Jane Lee, found something under the altar.

“As we took the altar frontal off, the wedding kneeler was underneath, and I noticed a plastic bag sticking under it,” the female minister told The Times.

“When we took it out, there was a box in it with a note.”

The bag had nine coins dating from 1999, each with a face value of £100, which is about $134, according to a report from The Christian Post.

But they were sold for £30,000, which is about $40,000.

“We got just short of £30,000 when we sold them,” Lee added.

“We were both absolutely flabbergasted. We couldn’t believe it. We both burst into tears. You know, it was just like a miracle.”

The coins came along with a note on Salvation Army paper dated to July 16, 2022.

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“Hi there, I’d like to donate these nine gold Britannias to Melling church,” the note said.

It was signed by “James, servant of the living God.”

Lee said that the proceeds can serve as seed money to apply for grants and raise more money for repairs.

“For me, it’s significant because we’ve got more community backing now to the church, whereas four years ago we would have probably just spent it on the day-to-day running of it,” Lee said of the funds.

“Now it’s there for a seed to get all the repairs done that need to be done.”

There were reportedly other churches in the area which had received similar mystery gifts in 2022.

But in the providence of God, St. Wilfrid’s may have found theirs at exactly the right time.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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