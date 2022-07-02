Share
Wife of NBA Player Shares Harrowing Photos of Alleged Attack from Husband, 'Can't Be Silent Anymore'

 By Jack Davis  July 1, 2022 at 5:11pm
Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets was charged Wednesday with a felony after an incident that led his wife to post about her injuries on social media.

A tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department said charges of “Intimate Partner Violence with Injury” were filed in connection with a Monday incident in West Los Angeles. Bail was set at $130,000.

The New York Post said Bridges initially fled his house after the incident, but later turned himself in.

According to TMZ, Bridges showed up at a gym for a workout on Thursday.

Mychelle Johnson, 24, who is married to Bridges, posted about her injuries on her Instagram account.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” she wrote.

“I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.

“I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself,” she wrote.

“I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than [anyone’s] ‘image,’” she wrote.

She said she suffered “a fracture[d] nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion.”

“I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations,” she wrote.

The New York Post said Bridges had been with Johnson since 2016, and that they have two children together.

The team released a terse statement, according to NBA.com.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The NBA has a domestic abuse policy regarding incidents involving players, but the case is too early in the process for any action to have been taken.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation