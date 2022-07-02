Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets was charged Wednesday with a felony after an incident that led his wife to post about her injuries on social media.

A tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department said charges of “Intimate Partner Violence with Injury” were filed in connection with a Monday incident in West Los Angeles. Bail was set at $130,000.

The New York Post said Bridges initially fled his house after the incident, but later turned himself in.

According to TMZ, Bridges showed up at a gym for a workout on Thursday.

Mychelle Johnson, 24, who is married to Bridges, posted about her injuries on her Instagram account.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” she wrote.

“I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.

“I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself,” she wrote.

“I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than [anyone’s] ‘image,’” she wrote.

She said she suffered “a fracture[d] nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion.”

“I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations,” she wrote.

The wife of #Hornets star #MilesBridges suffered a fractured nasal bone, concussion and other injuries as a result of strangulation and other domestic violence, allegedly at the hands of the #NBA player. https://t.co/qp4fzMcoBe — OutKick (@Outkick) July 1, 2022

The New York Post said Bridges had been with Johnson since 2016, and that they have two children together.

The team released a terse statement, according to NBA.com.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The charges against Miles Bridges and how the NBA Domestic Violence policy workshttps://t.co/Cu1sAEh84U — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) July 1, 2022

The NBA has a domestic abuse policy regarding incidents involving players, but the case is too early in the process for any action to have been taken.

