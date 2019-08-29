Arrest Warrant Issued for NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins After Alleged Threat To 'Put a Bullet' in Ex-Girlfriend's Head

Police in Alabama have issued a warrant for the arrest of Los Angeles Lakers star DeMarcus Cousins, whose ex-girlfriend says he threatened to shoot her in the head.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Cousins’ ex, who is also the mother of his 7-year-old son, had filed a police report and sought a restraining order against him.

An arrest warrant has been issued for DeMarcus Cousins on a domestic violence charge, per @byajperez pic.twitter.com/5DStIkRmNc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2019

In an audio recording obtained by TMZ, which the woman provided to Mobile police — according to USA Today — a man can be heard saying: “Can I have my son here, please?”

TRENDING: Donna Brazile Tells Trump To 'Seek Forgiveness' After POTUS Levels Her with Brutal Tweets

The man was allegedly referring to his wedding, which he wanted his son to attend.

Cousins’ ex-girlfriend claims “the NBA star threatened her on August 23, just one day before Cousins was set to marry his new girlfriend, Morgan Lang, in Atlanta,” according to TMZ.

After the woman in the recording shot down the man’s request, he replied: “I’m going to make sure I put a bullet in your f—ing head.”

Cousins’ ex also claims in court documents that he “choked her during a previous incident,” TMZ reported.

Now, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cousins on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Mobile police spokesperson Charlette M. Solis confirmed that “an arrest warrant has been issued.”

“Yes, a warrant has been signed,” the ex-girlfriend told USA Today.

The specific charge against Cousins is one of “domestic violence third-degree, harassing communications,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Even though a warrant is out for his arrest, it’s not clear when Cousins will be taken into custody.

RELATED: Trump Crushes Comey After Damning IG Report: 'He Should Be Ashamed'

“They aren’t going [to] send a SWAT team out for him,” defense attorney Mary Kristen Galanos, who is not working this case, told USA Today. “What usually happens is that the person is picked up on a routine traffic stop.”

Both the NBA and the Lakers have said they are looking into the incident that allegedly involved Cousins, who is a four-time All-Star.

“We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously,” the Lakers said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass, meanwhile, said the league is “investigating the allegations.”

Cousins, who was signed by the Lakers in the offseason, is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.