This Wife’s Lesson to Her Husband on Thankfulness Really Makes You Think

BIBLE MEDITATION:Therefore I will give thanks unto Thee, O Lord, among the heathen, and I will sing praises unto Thy name. 2 Samuel 22:50

DEVOTIONAL THOUGHT:If we get into an auto accident and come out alive, we typically thank God for sparing our lives.

But do you ever just thank God for saving your life as you drove home from work and didn’t have an accident? Isn’t that even better?

I heard a story that poignantly illustrates this.

One Sunday a husband and wife heard that a couple in their church whose son died on the battlefield gave a significant love offering in his memory.

On the way home, the wife asked her husband, “Why don’t we give an offering for our son?”

“Why?” he answered. “Our son wasn’t killed.”

She said, “Don’t you think that’s a good reason?”

How blessed we are!

Do you find it difficult to thank God in all circumstances? Yes No

ACTION POINT:What should you do in all things?

Thank God in your circumstances, whether they be good or bad.

We do not know what God is doing behind the scenes even in the hard things to bring about the best for us in the long run.

Read Ephesians 1:8-23 and see the plan God is working in your life.

