Wild Wind Turbine Mishap Snarls Interstate Traffic in Both Directions

Traffic on Interstate 70 near Hagerstown, Maryland, was disrupted for a few hours during the Monday morning commute after a wind turbine blade blocked several lanes.

The crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. near Exit 26 at Interstate 81, according to WTTG-TV.

The blade landed across one westbound lane and also blocked two eastbound lanes, according to WRC-TV.

UPDATE: Washington Co.: Crash closes WB I-70 at I-81 and two lanes on EB I-70. Delays in the area. Truck carrying a wind turbine blade involved. #MDtraffic cg pic.twitter.com/pTbZEA5Psd — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 30, 2025

A tractor-trailer carrying the turbine blade struck a guardrail, a representative of the Maryland Department of Transportation said, according to WTOP-TV.

Maryland State Police said the blade then became loose from the vehicle and flopped across the center median into the eastbound lanes.

A worker who was trying to remove a guardrail suffered a hand injury and was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment, a Washington County 911 supervisor said, according to the Herald-Mail.

Watch: Very low rez video showing the moment that giant blade from a wind turbine left the truck hauling it this morning on I-70W near I-81. One non-life threatening injury. It tied up both directions of I-70 for three hours this morning. Video via https://t.co/L07k9Bgwou.… pic.twitter.com/jagep5cpLc — Dave Statter (@STATter911) June 30, 2025

Do you want to see more wind turbines built? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

State highway representative M. Daniel Allman offered a slightly different version of events.

He said the blade struck a guardrail, sending it into the eastbound lanes and therefore opposing traffic.

The blade was then struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer, Allman said.

State Police Sgt. David Ward said that the turbine was being transported without any flatbed and was simply laid across the rear axle of the truck hauling it.

He said the rear axle and the turbine blade went into the eastbound lanes.

According to WUSA-TV, traffic began to flow normally at about 8:15 a.m.

According to DC News Now, the turbine was taken by crews to a place along I-70 with a wide shoulder and was left there.

The blade remained there as of Monday afternoon.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.