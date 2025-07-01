Share
News
Workers remove a wind turbine that fell across multiple lanes of traffic near Hagerstown, Maryland, on June 30, 2025.
Workers remove a wind turbine that fell across multiple lanes of traffic near Hagerstown, Maryland, on June 30, 2025. (@STATter911 / X screen shot)

Wild Wind Turbine Mishap Snarls Interstate Traffic in Both Directions

 By Jack Davis  June 30, 2025 at 5:00pm
Traffic on Interstate 70 near Hagerstown, Maryland, was disrupted for a few hours during the Monday morning commute after a wind turbine blade blocked several lanes.

The crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. near Exit 26 at Interstate 81, according to WTTG-TV.

The blade landed across one westbound lane and also blocked two eastbound lanes, according to WRC-TV.

A tractor-trailer carrying the turbine blade struck a guardrail, a representative of the Maryland Department of Transportation said, according to WTOP-TV.

Maryland State Police said the blade then became loose from the vehicle and flopped across the center median into the eastbound lanes.

A worker who was trying to remove a guardrail suffered a hand injury and was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment, a Washington County 911 supervisor said, according to the Herald-Mail.

State highway representative M. Daniel Allman offered a slightly different version of events.

He said the blade struck a guardrail, sending it into the eastbound lanes and therefore opposing traffic.

The blade was then struck by an eastbound tractor-trailer, Allman said.

State Police Sgt. David Ward said that the turbine was being transported without any flatbed and was simply laid across the rear axle of the truck hauling it.

He said the rear axle and the turbine blade went into the eastbound lanes.

According to WUSA-TV, traffic began to flow normally at about 8:15 a.m.

According to DC News Now, the turbine was taken by crews to a place along I-70 with a wide shoulder and was left there.

The blade remained there as of Monday afternoon.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation