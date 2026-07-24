Persecution: Dems Target Christians Again, Require Horrified Nuns to Push Dying Patients to Kill Themselves

Roman Catholic nuns are engaged in a legal battle with New York over a state law encouraging terminally ill patients to end their lives.

Becket, a law firm that tackles cases of religious freedom, filed suit last Friday. The group is asking a federal court to block the law before it goes into effect Aug. 5.

Just The News said the groups represented in the suit are numerous: Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, Little Sisters of the Poor, the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict, Diocese of Rockville Centre and its Bishop John Barres, and other orders.

The outlet noted the law in question is the New York Medical Aid in Dying Act.

A short description of the law describes it as a way for “a terminally ill, mentally capable adult with a prognosis of 6 months or less to live to have the option to request, obtain and decide to ingest medication to die peacefully in their sleep if suffering is unbearable.”

Becket said the groups it represents cannot prescribe suicide drugs in accordance with their faith, nor can they direct patients in how to obtain them or facilitate a suicide in any way. Becket argued the law will require them to do so.

“Beginning August 5, any healthcare provider who declines to prescribe suicide pills could still have to tell terminally ill patients about their ‘right’ to kill themselves, help them meet the requirements for obtaining suicide pills, and direct them to a provider willing to prescribe the lethal drugs. Refusal invites significant fines, license revocation, or even time behind bars.

Members of which faith are more likely to be pushed around by Democrats - Christians or Muslims? Christians Muslims

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“Federal law forbids New York from discriminating against healthcare providers who object to assisted suicide, but New York has done so anyway,” the group said in its news release.

The lawsuit argued, “This ‘Suicide Counseling Mandate’ is far broader than anything required by states like California, Oregon, and Washington. And jurisdictions such as New Zealand and Victoria, Australia, which have also legalized assisted suicide, expressly forbid doctors from raising assisted suicide with their patients.

“Yet New York will soon require it.”

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill into law in February, citing her mother’s struggle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis as part of her reason for supporting it. “This journey was deeply personal for me. Witnessing my mother’s suffering from ALS was an excruciating experience, knowing there was nothing I could do to alleviate the pain of someone I loved.”

Hochul concluded, “New Yorkers deserve the choice to endure less suffering, not by shortening their lives, but by shortening their deaths — I firmly believe we made the right decision.”

Why does it always seem to be Christians who find themselves in the crosshairs of the Democratic Party?

In April, the New York Post reported on a Department of Justice investigation that found the agency, under former President Joe Biden, pursued “aggressive prosecutions” of Christians who had “traditional biblical views.”

The DOJ concluded Catholic priests — Biden calls himself a Catholic — were secretly being watched.

Pro-life Christians were also given lengthier sentences than pro-abortion advocates who violated federal law under the Biden DOJ.

There was — and still is — an effort by Democrats to persecute Christians, whether it be federally or at the state level.

Do we see this party pushing around Muslims in the same way?

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