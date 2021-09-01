Path 27
Video

'WJ Live': Children Dead - Biden's Latest Blunder Killed 10 Civilians

 By Grant Atkinson  September 1, 2021 at 1:55pm
Path 27

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



This is what happens when the president cares more about polls than human lives.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Considering What Biden's State Department Just Handed Out, Will Terrorists Be Able to Simply Walk Onto Outbound US Planes?

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Grant Atkinson
Editorial Intern
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
The Best Weapon Against COVID Isn't Hydroxy or Ivermectin - It's Something Woke Leaders Will Never Tell You
'WJ Live': Children Dead - Biden's Latest Blunder Killed 10 Civilians
PGA Tour Muzzles Fans After Golfer Feud Spills Into Gallery
Afghan Interpreter Who Rescued Biden from Snowy Afghanistan Valley in 2008 Gets Left Behind by US
Former UFC Fighter Goes Behind Enemy Lines to Rescue Americans and Afghan Allies
See more...

Conversation