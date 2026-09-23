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The woman presented herself for years as a Palestinian activist, but she turned out to be a white Jewish woman with relatives in Israel.
The woman presented herself for years as a Palestinian activist, but she turned out to be a white Jewish woman with relatives in Israel. (ninitta - iStock / Getty Images)

Woke Liberal Busted Pretending to Be Palestinian Apologizes: 'I Am a White Woman of Significant Privilege'

 By Joe Saunders  September 23, 2026 at 4:24pm
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A prominent pro-Palestinian voice in a major American school district has turned out to be a pure fraud.

Hannah Gann, who has been an activist teacher in Philadelphia for years, has been revealed to be a white Jewish woman who made up an identity that included supposed Palestinian relatives, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

She even received money from supporters to replace the money she said she had sent to her “family,” the Inquirer reported.

Her actual family is made up of Jews in Israel, according to the newspaper.

Gann was outed after being called on the carpet Thursday by the groups Philly Educators for Palestine and the Racial Justice Organizing Committee, according to the Inquirer.

Gann was identified as a “core” member of the groups by the Washington Examiner in a report last year about their plans to commemorate the Hamas terrorist organization’s savage Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that sparked an all-out war in the Middle East.

In Instagram posts, she has admitted the deception.

“I lied about my identity and have been lying for years,” Gann wrote in one post.

“I have no Palestinian or Tunisian heritage. I am a white woman of significant privilege and wealth.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah Gann (@ms.gann.on.the.gram)

In another post, she recorded herself confessing to the lies and seeking to clear anyone else from suspicion of involvement.

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“All mistakes and deceptions are mine and mine alone,” she wrote in a paragraph accompanying the video. “Please do not let them affect how you engage with any people, organizations, causes, or communities to which I was connected.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah Gann (@ms.gann.on.the.gram)

Inevitably, the revelation brought comparisons to Rachel Dolezal, the infamous former president of a Washington state NAACP chapter who was revealed in 2015 to actually be a white woman pretending to be black.


Dolezal was later charged with welfare fraud, though she managed to reach a plea agreement on that. She has since resurfaced for running an OnlyFans account that cost her a job working with children and, most recently, as a self-described “sex coach.”

As to how Gann’s deception will affect her employment as a teacher in a Philadelphia high school identified by the Inquirer as the Workshop School, that was unclear from the Inquirer report.

A spokeswoman for the Philadelphia School District said the district is “aware of social media posts concerning a district employee and her involvement with an outside advocacy organization. These posts reference the employee’s involvement in an external group.”

The spokeswoman declined to comment on personnel matters, the Inquirer reported.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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