A prominent pro-Palestinian voice in a major American school district has turned out to be a pure fraud.

Hannah Gann, who has been an activist teacher in Philadelphia for years, has been revealed to be a white Jewish woman who made up an identity that included supposed Palestinian relatives, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

She even received money from supporters to replace the money she said she had sent to her “family,” the Inquirer reported.

Her actual family is made up of Jews in Israel, according to the newspaper.

Gann was outed after being called on the carpet Thursday by the groups Philly Educators for Palestine and the Racial Justice Organizing Committee, according to the Inquirer.

Gann was identified as a “core” member of the groups by the Washington Examiner in a report last year about their plans to commemorate the Hamas terrorist organization’s savage Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that sparked an all-out war in the Middle East.

In Instagram posts, she has admitted the deception.

“I lied about my identity and have been lying for years,” Gann wrote in one post.

“I have no Palestinian or Tunisian heritage. I am a white woman of significant privilege and wealth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Gann (@ms.gann.on.the.gram)

In another post, she recorded herself confessing to the lies and seeking to clear anyone else from suspicion of involvement.

“All mistakes and deceptions are mine and mine alone,” she wrote in a paragraph accompanying the video. “Please do not let them affect how you engage with any people, organizations, causes, or communities to which I was connected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Gann (@ms.gann.on.the.gram)

Inevitably, the revelation brought comparisons to Rachel Dolezal, the infamous former president of a Washington state NAACP chapter who was revealed in 2015 to actually be a white woman pretending to be black.

You can’t make this stuff up! Woke anti-Israel activist Hannah Gann has been dubbed the “Palestinian Rachel Dolezal” after being exposed as a white Jewish woman who misrepresented her identity for years. Gann, a Philadelphia teacher, admitted to portraying herself as a… pic.twitter.com/3iSNxJbR1K — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 23, 2026



Dolezal was later charged with welfare fraud, though she managed to reach a plea agreement on that. She has since resurfaced for running an OnlyFans account that cost her a job working with children and, most recently, as a self-described “sex coach.”

‘Palestinian Rachel Dolezal’ outed as white woman of ‘significant privilege and wealth’ You got to love those Champagne Socialists! There is some good news for Comrade Gann: she can follow her buddy Rachel and do Only Fans. Pervs probably won’t be troubled by her past “sins.”… — Phoenix Gator (@phoenix_gator) September 23, 2026

Is there a field of study for white people identifying as another race like Rachel Dolezal pretending to be Black, Pretendians such as Elizabeth Warren, Grey Owl, and Buffy Sainte-Marie, and now Hannah Gann pretending to be Palestinian/Tunisia/Black? — Adam Fulford (@immasters) September 23, 2026

As to how Gann’s deception will affect her employment as a teacher in a Philadelphia high school identified by the Inquirer as the Workshop School, that was unclear from the Inquirer report.

A spokeswoman for the Philadelphia School District said the district is “aware of social media posts concerning a district employee and her involvement with an outside advocacy organization. These posts reference the employee’s involvement in an external group.”

The spokeswoman declined to comment on personnel matters, the Inquirer reported.

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