'WJ Live': Nancy Pelosi Babbles Multiple Border Crisis Inaccuracies in Less Than 2 Minutes

By Allison Meadows
Published March 15, 2021 at 3:06pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was recently interviewed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about the crisis at the border, and she managed to get nearly every ‘fact’ wrong in just two minutes.

Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
