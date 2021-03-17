'WJ Live': Watch Biden Bizarrely Slur His Words Mid-Sentence During Interview

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Biden’s slurring was so bad, nobody seems to be able to comprehend what he said.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

TRENDING: Watch: Biden's Speech Becomes Bizarrely Slurred in Middle of Sentence

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal

► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

Click here to get your “Thank You, Rush Limbaugh” T-shirt from our friends at Patriot Depot.

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.