Share
Sports

WNBA Team and Players Fined Thousands for Tantrum After Championship Loss

 By Warner Todd Huston  October 20, 2023 at 10:47am
Share

The Women’s National Basketball Association placed a hefty fine on the New York Liberty and some of its players after they refused to speak to the press in the wake of their tough loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA finals.

The Liberty lost Game 4 by a razor thin 70-69 final score, but the game gave the Aces three wins to the Liberty’s one in the best-of-five series which finished up on Wednesday.

All was not well after the game, however.

According to KSNV-TV, after the game, the Liberty told the media that they had no intention of fulfilling the WNBA’s required media interviews after the game.

In the aftermath of the game, Liberty stars Brianna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot did speak to reporters in the interview room, as did head coach Sandy Brondello.

Trending:
Trump Declares Victory as Judge Hands Him Massive Win in Class Action Lawsuit


However, according to Newsday columnist Barbara Barker, the team told the press that no other players would be available for interviews after that.

Barker noted in a post on X that the team did not make basketball players including superstar Sabrina Ionescu, as well as stars like Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones, available for the press. The longtime New York basketball journalist blasted the move, and hinted at a lack of accountability:

WARNING: The following post contains language some readers may find offensive

Do you agree with the WNBA’s decision to fine the Liberty?

“In decades of covering sports, have never seen this happen. After being eliminated by Aces, Liberty bring 2 players & coach to media room,” Barker said in her X post. “Refuse to make others available No Ionescu. No Betnijah Laney. No Jonquel Jones. Really? I write a s***ty story, and I still answer my email.”

After the incident, the WNBA jumped into action and fined the New York basketball squad $25,000 for violating league rules on press availability.

Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney, were also each fined $2,000 individually for refusing to speak to the press.

Related:
Star NBA Player Still at Odds with Team President After Calling Him a Liar: 'When You Lose Trust in Someone...'

“By league policy, following the conclusion of a team’s postgame press conference in the interview room with its head coach and two key players, any additional players requested by in-person media are required to be available for interviews in an alternate location,” the WNBA said in part in a statement.

League policy states that any players requested for an in-person interview after a game must be made available for interviews in an alternate location. Therefore, the team violated that policy by not making Ionescu, Jones, Laney or others available to the sports media.

The Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA) blasted the Liberty for refusing to meet with the press after their loss, per ESPN.

“We’re concerned that this incident is part of a broader, growing disconnect between the WNBA, its players and the professional journalists who dedicate themselves to telling the stories of this league,” the PBWA said in a statement. “We at the PBWA hope this moment can serve as the starting point for a renewed dialogue between our members, league officials and the WNBPA.”

The Liberty suffered a tough loss by wasting a double-digit lead in the second half and giving up the game to the Aces by a single point.

The New York team has made it to the Finals five times in franchise history, but has yet to take home a championship.

The Aces, who entered the series without starters Kiah Stokes and Chelsea Gray both due to injuries, took their second consecutive title, only the third WNBA team to ever achieve that goal.

And this is the first time since 2002 that a team has taken two titles in a row — when the Los Angeles Sparks actually beat the Liberty to secure its second straight championship.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand w

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

ith us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




WNBA Team and Players Fined Thousands for Tantrum After Championship Loss
State Department Issues Rare 'Worldwide Caution' Warning for All US Citizens
Lee Greenwood Gives Woke Maren Morris a Lesson About Country Music
Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Take Over Capitol Hill Rotunda - Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares 'Insurrection'
Insurers and Employers Say Biden's New Mental Health Plan Is Likely to Backfire: 'Patients Will Pay More'
See more...

Conversation