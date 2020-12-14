ESPN Host Blasts Football Fans Who Have 'American Flags and Dogs'

ESPN, which holds an undeniable anti-conservative bias, has a history of hiring personnel who apparently hold a great many sports fans in contempt. Now, one of the company’s commentators has derided fans who own American flags and even dogs.

It would be difficult for an ESPN personality to top former “SportsCenter” co-host Jemele Hill with regard to disrespecting sports fans who simultaneously also love their country, or who don’t hold leftist political views.

Hill is a loud proponent for the anti-American Black Lives Matter political movement. She previously called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist,” and signaled she views tens of millions of the president’s supporters in a similar fashion.

Hill no longer has a chair at an ESPN desk. But her hiring gives an insight into the kinds of mindsets the so-called “worldwide leader in sports” welcomes to its offices in Bristol, Connecticut, and elsewhere.

ESPN claims to champion diversity, but the the network’s employees have a propensity toward thinking only one way and for thumbing their noses at everyday Americans.

The apparent hatred for middle Americans, conservatives or those who don’t align with them politically seems to always be bubbling under he surface in the national sports media, and especially at ESPN.

Former NFL player Domonique Foxworth, a guest on programs across the network, and a writer for its sports and culture website The Undefeated, is the latest ESPN employee to display a bias against patriotic American sports fans.

Foxworth apparently finds owning an American flag to be problematic.

The former Denver Broncos defender joined ESPN radio host Bomani Jones last week to discuss Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has had a stellar year for the 10-3 Bills, but Foxworth isn’t impressed with the 23-year-old slinger.

Foxworth also apparently isn’t a fan of those who view the third-year player as the team’s long-term answer at quarterback, and who defend Allen.

Speaking to Jones on a podcast episode of the show called “Truth Telling on Josh Allen,” (comments come around the 18:00 mark) Foxworth appeared to take a shot at those whose politics lead them to feel patriotic.

“I am fully aware that I have biases. My biases are not based on Josh Allen. It’s based on the people defending Josh Allen. I would be 100 percent lying if I said that when Josh does something dumb, a little part of me doesn’t get happy. It’s not because I don’t want Josh to succeed,” said Foxworth.”

“It’s because the people who are telling me that Josh Allen is the second coming and better than everyone are people with American flags, and dogs and skulls and crossbones. If you just take a dip into their tweet history, there are some really concerning retweets and likes. It’s not about Josh,” he concluded. “Generally, I’m pro-player and understand a player’s position and defend a player. But in Josh’s case, it’s not about him. He is the ground on which we are fighting.”

It sure sounds an awful lot like Foxworth doesn’t have a problem with Allen as much as he has a problem with the Bills fans who support him.

According to the sports and politics statistics website FiveThirtyEight, the Buffalo Bills are one of only six NFL franchises whose fans identify as being majority Republican.

You get the feeling the ESPN employee really dislikes conservative sports fans.

ESPN’s premiere talents apparently hate you if you support the president or if you own an American flag.

Even owning a dog is looked down on for the sports media elite.

Then again, this is ESPN we’re talking about.

The network is owned by left-wing Disney, and so many of its former and current employees have let us know where they stand on the issues. Just look at Hill, or at the complete and final unraveling of Keith Olbermann:

The comments from Foxworth are par for the course at ESPN.

