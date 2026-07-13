Woke Presbyterian Denomination Continues to Bleed Membership

The Presbyterian Church USA bled nearly 130 congregations and over 26,000 members in 2025, according to estimates released amid their latest General Assembly.

The theologically and politically progressive denomination lost 26,845 members between 2024 and 2025, according to a report from The Christian Post.

Its membership now stands at 1,019,003 people as of the end of 2025.

The past 10 years have seen membership drop annually at an average pace of 4.6 percent.

The decline of 2.6 percent between 2024 and 2025 was the slowest in a decade.

More than 60 percent of PCUSA members are over 55 years old, and 35 percent are above the age of 70.

Only 4 percent of members are 18 years old or younger.

Most of the decline of 128 churches were marked by dissolutions, with only 12 being dismissed to other denominations.

The Christian Post noted that 300 congregations left the PCUSA in 2010 after non-celibate homosexuals were permitted ordination.

The official website for the PCUSA says that the denomination “celebrates the gifts of all gender identities and sexual orientations in the life of the church and affirms the full dignity and humanity of all people.”

One recent General Assembly confirmed that they have a “commitment to the full welcome, acceptance, and inclusion of transgender people, people who identify as gender non-binary, and people of all gender identities within the full life of the church and the world.”

The PCUSA has several committees oriented toward LGBT activism — including the Advocacy Committee for LGBTQIA+ Equity.

They also have “Women and Gender Justice” as one of their ministry areas.

“The advocacy committee seeks to address and rectify injustices faced by LGBTQIA+ groups and other groups historically marginalized and silenced due to oppressive power structures perpetuated by human sinfulness,” the website continued.

The Bible and the historic Christian faith teach that humans are made immutably male and female, and that marriage is only between one man and one woman.

At the most recent General Assembly, the PCUSA agreed to start requiring churches to indicate if they are open to an LGBT pastor, per a report from AL.com.

Any clergy candidates could then see whether various congregations are open to a homosexual or transgender minister.

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