Woke Women's Soccer Supporters Throw Fit Over Another Team Sponsored By Credit Union Called 'America First'

Well, the Utah Royals jersey “controversy” has at least one thing going for it: It doesn’t involve Megan Rapinoe.

The Royals, for the unaware — and, given the state of women’s soccer in this country, I’m sure are very many of you — are one of the 14 teams that make up the National Women’s Soccer League, the top flight of the sport in the United States. While technically not an expansion team, the Royals haven’t played since 2019; the pandemic effectively put the team on ice and it’s only been resurrected for the 2024 season. Thus, there aren’t a whole lot of marquee players with the second iteration of the franchise.

However, despite being relative underdogs in the scheme of the NWSL, the Royals are already confounding their competitors. Not because of their superior play on the pitch or unsporting tactics, but because of the title sponsor on the front of their jerseys: America First Credit Union.

No, seriously.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, supporters for the Chicago Red Stars and North Carolina Courage, the Royals’ first two opponents, voiced displeasure with the sponsor, seeming to blame them for, um, white supremacy or something.

NWSL fan groups have released statements denouncing Utah’s jerseys — which feature the name of a local credit union — as racist and hateful. https://t.co/bcvmNiv3e0 — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) March 27, 2024

“While we support all the Utah players and their fans, we can’t stand by without mentioning the front of jersey sponsor, America First Credit Union, of our opponent — the Utah Royals,” read a statement from The Uproar, a supporter group for the Courage, before their March 22 matchup.

“The phrase ‘America First’ has a long history rooted in racism, fascism, and hateful ideology.”

As we approach the Courage’s match against Utah Royals FC this Friday, we must weigh in on the jersey controversy. While we support all the Utah players and their fans, we can’t stand by without mentioning the front of jersey sponsor, America First Credit Union, of our opponent – pic.twitter.com/0NopYIZuYS — The Uproar (@UproarNC) March 22, 2024

Chicago Local 134, the supporter group for the Red Stars, echoed similar sentiments before the March 16 season opener.

“The history of the phrase ‘America First’ and the imagery used in the credit union’s logo is rooted in racist ideology [and] propaganda that harks back to the Nazis and the KKK,” the statement read.

“[S]occer is for all, and promoting an institution that is represented by racist propaganda is unacceptable.”

Chicago Local 134’s statement on the front shirt sponsor for our opponent on March 16, Utah Royals. We recommend you listen to Andre & Courtney’s full discussion of in the Diaspora United episode, Live, Laugh, Learn [W Gold Cup Chaos & NWSL Kit Talk], beginning at 49:57. pic.twitter.com/1z5sYQhSoa — Chicago Local 134 (@ChicagoLocal134) March 15, 2024

Both supporters’ groups thanked Diaspora United — which describes itself as “[a] soccer podcast that centers Black women in the global game” on its X profile — for calling attention to it.

Now, you may not be surprised to learn that America First Credit Union has been around for over 80 years and the Utah-based company didn’t pick the name out of white supremacist fervor. In a statement, the company said it changed its name to America First because of its work with the U.S. government and because it puts its customers first.

Is women's soccer too woke? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“America First Credit Union is dedicated to serving the financial needs of all individuals and communities within its field of membership. Its name and history are rooted in the credit union’s initial connection with the United States government, serving civilian federal employees working at American military bases, including Utah’s Fort Douglas, where the credit union was founded in 1939,” the company said in a statement.

“Throughout its 85-year history, America First Credit Union has worked to put the financial needs and interests of its members and community first — never losing sight of their founding principle of ‘people helping people.’”

The company added that the logo, which is supposed to be a stylized representation of a bald eagle, is “designed to look similar to the wings worn by many of the brave service men and women in our armed forces.”

But, of course, because the probable Republican presidential nominee who shall not be named has, on occasion, used the phrase “America first,” suddenly it’s toxic.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, however, was not impressed with the faux outcry.

Just when you think this website can’t get any more ridiculous. (I had to double check if this was a parody account…sadly it is not) https://t.co/8W8tp3h65X — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) March 22, 2024

“Just when you think this website can’t get any more ridiculous. (I had to double check if this was a parody account…sadly it is not),” the Republican said in response to The Uproar’s statement.

However, this does highlight an important fact: Support for women’s professional soccer has little to do with the quality of the game. It’s a political statement, much like (sadly) support for the U.S. Women’s National Team has also become a political statement. It’s just that the statement being made by NWSL fanatics is, as the America First Credit Union own-goal indicates, exponentially more stupid than that being made by Rapinoe-worshippers.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “He is risen! He is risen indeed!” Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago. So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early. Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over. In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics. Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview. If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.) Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country. Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity. On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business. Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth. Sincerely, Josh Manning P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now! P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.