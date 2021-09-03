Path 27
Lifestyle

Woman Attacked by Alligator While Walking Dog, Seriously Injured After Creature Drags Her Into Water by Leg

 By Amanda Thomason  September 3, 2021 at 3:33pm
Path 27

When there’s a story about a woman walking a dog near a body of water in alligator country, you can probably figure out what happens next.

But a few details of this particular incident on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina make the tale a little more unusual.

It was 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, and a woman was walking her small dog near a lagoon where an 8-foot alligator was lurking.

Perhaps the gator meant to go for the dog and ended up with more than it bargained for when it clamped down on the woman’s leg.

Usually, it’s the owner who jumps in to save the dog from becoming dinner, but in this case, the alligator dragged the woman into the water.

Trending:
Biden Officials Turn on Him, Reveal How They Really Feel About Afghanistan Withdrawal

According to a news release from the local government, a nearby resident spotted her struggling.



“She investigated and found the victim in the water with an alligator latched on to her lower leg(s),” the release says. “The witness entered the water and tried to pull the victim back to safety.”

The witness’ husband joined the rescue effort and managed to free the woman by repeatedly hitting the alligator with a shovel, according to WTOC-TV.

While the woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, her dog was fine.

The same cannot be said of the alligator, which was trapped and euthanized following the incident.



Fire and rescue personnel, Hilton Head staff, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers were on the scene, according to the release.

“When fed, alligators overcome their natural wariness and can begin to associate people with food,” the release stated, adding that the contents of the reptile’s stomach will be examined to see if unauthorized feeding could have contributed to the attack.

Related:
Men Spot Moose Stuck in Mud Up to Its Head, Tie Straps Around Antlers to Pull Animal to Safety

Many people commented on social media that as long as pet owners walk their dogs near lagoons, alligator attacks will continue; gators see dogs as dinner on legs.

Hilton Head Island Fire Deputy Chief Joheida Fister took the opportunity to warn other dog walkers of the dangers they face when passing near water.

“This is an unfortunate incident,” Fister said. “We advise residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially if they are taking walks with small pets near lagoons that are habitats for alligators.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Woman Attacked by Alligator While Walking Dog, Seriously Injured After Creature Drags Her Into Water by Leg
Teen's Favorite TV Show Prompts Her to Investigate Burning Smell, Quickly Discovers People Trapped in Apartment Fire
Hiker Thinks He's Brushing Yellow Jackets off Feet, Looks Down to See 'Very Large Copperhead'
Teen Says Late Mom Is the Reason He Finished High School Early, Honors Her with Special Graduation Photo Shoot
Men Spot Moose Stuck in Mud Up to Its Head, Tie Straps Around Antlers to Pull Animal to Safety
See more...

Conversation