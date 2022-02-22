For many who have lost their spouse, Valentine’s Day is a particularly poignant reminder of their loss. They can reflect on past celebrations and cherish those memories, but it doesn’t change the fact that their day lacks the spark it once had.

Ashley Manning realized this sad fact last year. Manning is a North Carolina-based Christian and florist who runs “Pretty Things,” so she knows all about special gifts for special occasions — and Valentine’s Day is a particularly floral occasion.

Last year Manning’s thoughts turned to widows, and she decided to do something for those who otherwise might not get any reminder of the love they shared.

“I just think that that is a population that’s sometimes forgotten,” Manning told Fox News.

The “Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach” was started, and Manning asked followers on Instagram to suggest recipients and send her their contact info, so she could drop off the unexpected bouquets.

Aiming for 25 arrangements, Manning ended up giving out 121 to widows and two to widowers, according to Good Morning America.

It was a moving experience for both Manning and her children who participated alongside her. One neighbor in particular was stunned by the unexpected gift.

“And she said, ‘This is just so nice; it just makes me want to cry,'” Manning recalled to Fox. “And she started to cry, and then my 10-year-old son started to cry. We stood there and talked to her, and she told us that her husband had been gone for so long. And she said, ‘When they’re gone for so long, you forget to be sad on days like this because you forget what it was like to even get things on Valentine’s Day.’”

This year, Ashley set her sights even higher: With the help of over 150 volunteers, she planned to distribute 400 bouquets.







“Hey guys!” she posted on her business Facebook page on Feb. 7. “We currently have 341 women nominated to receive a beautiful Valentine’s Day gift bag and flower arrangement — valued at $150.

“We need $3000 to covered the last jump of 300 to 350. However, I think that we can do more. We have a waitlist and have currently closed our nomination form. I would like to push to raise $7000 (total) so that we can take care of all 400 Women!! I know we can do it!”







The Saturday and Sunday before Valentine’s Day were bustling with busy hands, giving hearts and lots of flowers — about 30 per arrangement. The total price tag on the project was nothing to sniff at: Manning ended up raising over $22,000 to fund the ministry, according to Good Morning America.

Thankfully, plenty of people and local businesses helped make Manning’s vision a reality, pitching in with donations that made the whole outreach possible, gifting goods for the gift bags that went along with the bouquets or providing refreshments for the volunteers.







“I really do think it’s important that people know that something like this is just such a bigger effort than one person,” Manning said, Fox reported. “I couldn’t do it myself. And every $5 donation and every $1,000 donation means a lot.”

Manning referenced her faith as being a big part of why she wanted to pursue this act of kindness, saying that she felt compelled to act once she saw the need.







“I think that it’s important that we listen to those soft little nudges,” Manning said. “I’m a Christian, and I know that they’re from the Holy Spirit. And to see this turn into something like this is just definitely, I think, the Lord letting me know that we’re doing the right thing.”

She also mentioned the importance of modeling this sort of Christian charity as a parent and involving kids, so they can experience the joy that comes from giving on their own.







“As a parent, that is something that you can’t teach — it’s something that they have to feel on their own,” she said. “That’s kind of the most memorable moment for me, was the kids seeing what it meant to that lady.”

“It’s our job to show our kids how to be human. And if we all were just a little bit more selfless and thought a little more about other people, I think this would be a whole different world.”

