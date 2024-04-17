Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest Sports

Woman Credits Stranger with Incredible Reflexes with Saving Her Son's Life at Hockey Game

 By George C. Upper III  April 17, 2024 at 7:52am
Share

An Ohio woman who asked for help to identify a man who “literally saved my son’s life” at a hockey game last week has found her hero.

The woman, identified later by WMMS as Asia Davis, described the man as having been “really nice” to her and her 4-year-old son, Nasir — whose behavior was apparently not the best — before the incident.

“TikTok,” she said, “I need your help finding someone.”

“He has to be from Northeast Ohio, Akron, Cleveland area, somewhere near here,” she said.

The video below contained a still of the man she’s looking for — as well as dramatic footage that explained why she wanted to find him.

Trending:
'Unbiased' CNN Reporter Gets Wake-Up Call from Normal Americans When He Can't Imagine Why Anyone Would Miss Trump Years
@asiafromakron Tiktok do your thing! @Cleveland Monsters @Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #lakeeriemonsters #clevelandtok #216 #fyp #clevelandkids #foryoupage #greenscreen ♬ original sound – AsiaFromAkron

Davis said the footage was taken at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Thursday at what she called the Lake Erie Monsters game. (The Cleveland Monsters were formerly known as the Lake Erie Monsters, but changed their name in 2016.)

She said she was watching the game with her best friend and her son in the third period, when the game was getting “hectic,” with a lot of fights and on-ice action. “Stuff was going on,” she said.

Have you ever attended a hockey game?

“Now, out of nowhere, this puck comes out of heaven,” she said, “straight towards my son’s head.”

She showed the puck come off the ice, and then added a slowed-down version that clearly showed the puck’s movement toward her son.

“And he blocked it,” Davis said of the then-unknown Good Samaritan. “He blocked it.”

“My son had chips of ice in his hair, OK?” she added to indicate what a close call it had indeed been.

“And if you know anything about a hockey puck, it’s more dense than a baseball,” she said. “That thing is a flying [traumatic brain injury]. … I feel sick when I think about it, because I have the reaction time of sloth.

Related:
Dramatic Footage Shows Police Officer Who's Not 'That Good of a Swimmer' Save Girl Drowning in Deep Water

“This dude literally saved my son’s life,” she added. “He prevented a life-changing event from happening.”

After the event, the man told Davis that he also had a ticket for the seat next to him, but had chosen to sit immediately next to Nasir. “I was meant to be here,” he told her.

“And he was,” she agreed. “You cannot tell me God is not real.”

Because of the excitement of the movement, however, Davis left without getting the man’s name, and later felt she owned him for his actions.

“I owe that man lunch, dinner, another thank you — I mean, because I cannot imagine my baby getting hit with that hockey puck. Those things are hard, and they come off that ice fast,” she said.

“So if you know him, if you know him, please let me know,” she concluded.

The story had a very happy ending, according to WMMS.

“At last week’s Cleveland Monsters hockey game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, fan Andrew Podolak became a hero when he shielded four-year-old Nasir from a rogue hockey puck headed straight for the toddler’s head,” the outlet reported.

“The mom believes that Podalak’s presence in that moment was no coincidence calling it ‘divine intervention,’ and now that chance meeting has led to a friendship between them. In a post to social media, the Cleveland Monsters recognized their fans’ new bond and treated them to another game, where Nasir had the honor of dropping the puck.”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Woman Credits Stranger with Incredible Reflexes with Saving Her Son's Life at Hockey Game
Supreme Court Deals Blow to Prominent Black Lives Activist in Legal Battle with Louisiana Police Officer
Trump Speaks Out on Morning of Historic Criminal Trial: 'I Want My Voice Back'
Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler Says the Reminder About Jesus He Received Before Final Round Made All the Difference
Watch: Black Residents Furious with Dem Mayor After She Pulls Race Card Amid Corruption Investigation
See more...

Conversation