Woman in Lexus Arrested for Trying to Mow Down Border Patrol Officer at Scene of Car Accident

A brainwashed leftist allegedly tried to run down a U.S. Border Patrol officer as he was trying to do his job. For her trouble, she is now in custody and has been charged with several crimes.

A U.S. Border Patrol captain arrived on the scene in Knox County, Maine, where a box truck went off the road and struck a tree, Bangor Daily News reported. Several of the passengers needed medical attention, with two being transported away for treatment — one via LifeFlight to a trauma center.

Maine State Police Trooper Jeremiah Wesbrock arrived to help sheriff’s deputies when the driver of the vehicle showed him a Colombian passport and a driver’s license from New York.

Wesbrock contacted Border Patrol, believing both the driver and one passenger were in the country illegally. A border patrol agent, identified by Bangor Daily News as “Capt. Willis,” arrived a short time later to conduct interviews.

That’s when 24-year-old Olivia G. Wilkins decided to stop her Lexus. Wilkins was told that she needed to leave the scene and that she could not stop Border Patrol from working.

Wilkins then, according to an affidavit by Wesbrock, squealed her tires and turned her vehicle towards himself and Willis, trying to run them over.

“I drew my issued firearm and pointed at the driver who swerved as I was pulling the trigger,” he said.

A chase ensued before Wilkins ran off the road and was subsequently jailed. She is charged with driving to endanger, failure to stop for an officer, obstructing government administration, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Despite her bail being set at $50,000, WABI reported Friday she was released on just $500.

The affluent, white, female, liberal strikes again.

Wilkins is lucky she did not receive an attempted murder charge after trying to smash into two officers with a vehicle.

🚨JUST IN: Stevie “Olivia” Wilkins has been charged for allegedly trying to run over Border Patrol agents while they were arresting two illegal aliens. Wilkins’ Linkedin lists they/he pronouns. Of course. 🙃🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/nsRgyCtLeQ — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) August 28, 2025

Punitive measures have to be taken if this madness is going to stop.

Wilkinson showed up to the scene of a potentially fatal accident and, for all she knew, could have been obstructing measures to save someone’s life.

Although unconfirmed, some sources, via social media platform X, indicated Wilkinson’s LinkedIn profile list her name as “Stevie” using “they/he” pronouns, making this another potential case of transgender madness.

This needs to stop.

