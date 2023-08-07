A woman has gone viral on social media after rejoicing over how she purchased groceries, but other people were not so impressed.

According to Unilad, the young woman is Burgundy Waller, known as “Chip Girl” on TikTok. Waller said she had a chip with radio-frequency identification implanted in her right hand in 2020.

She initially used it as a replacement for her keys, but she has now found another purpose for it — purchasing groceries. Waller’s recent TikTok post showed her using the chip in her hand to pay for groceries in lieu of a credit card.

This appeared to be her first time trying it, as she was unsure it would work. However, it did work, and the purchase went through. Waller was shocked, merely saying, “That’s the coolest thing ever.”

These people go through life delusional. They have no idea what’s coming… pic.twitter.com/6xVg8u9CMv — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) August 6, 2023

While the technology and convenience of the device surely impressed her, others had a rather different reaction to it. Many found it rather creepy and off-putting.

Some people immediately associated it with the mark of the beast mentioned in the Book of Revelation.

Oh, wow.

666 — ⚖️The Justice Team⚖️ (@LawDog323E) August 6, 2023

Would you ever get a chip implant? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mark of the beast vibes — Jeremy (@JeremyBoulerice) August 6, 2023

Revelation 13:16-17 — Grimfate (@GrimfateYT) August 6, 2023

And while this association may just be hyperbolic, others pointed out a more prescient fact — this appears to be one of the latest weird things that the government is trying to impose on us.

A glimpse of the future 👀 — angelemoji.eth (@angelemojieth) August 7, 2023

Now they really own her………. — Rick Lucky (@LoccheadRick) August 6, 2023

This has a lot to do with the move towards a purely digital currency. While that may not seem like a bad thing on the surface, it is fraught with danger, as it would give the leftist Biden administration even more control over its citizens.

In a purely digital economy, what is to stop the left from closing the bank accounts of people it deems “dangerous,” especially those who give legitimate criticisms of the government?

This is not just some amazing technological breakthrough; this has the potential to be another step forward in the government surveillance state.

We should be very wary of these types of developments.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.