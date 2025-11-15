Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing $272,205 from a Church, Seemingly Avoids Prison Time

A Buffalo woman admitting to doing the crime, but it appears she won’t do the time.

LaChria Bowden, 55, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a pair of felonies in connection with the theft of more than $270,000 from a religions organization, according to a news release from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

State Supreme Court Judge Paul Wojtaszek said that when sentencing rolls around on the charges of second-degree grand larceny and repeated failure to file personal income and earnings taxes, he plans to impose a sentence of five years of probation as requested by the organization. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

The news release said from Nov. 13, 2017, to Sept. 24, 2024, the defendant took $272,205 while working as an assistant to the group’s treasurer.

The way the scheme worked, Bowden took preauthorized checks and wrote them to herself instead of the organization’s expenses.

The theft was discovered in September 2024 when a check from the group bounced.

An investigation found that Bowden used the cash for her expenses. She was fired from her job.

Bowden signed a Confession of Judgment to pay back what she took from the group.

She also signed a Confession of Judgment to pay $8,950 to the New York Department of Taxation and Finance.

Bowden was released on her own recognizance until her Jan. 22 sentencing.

The Buffalo News reported that the theft was connected with the Church of God in Christ’s New York Western Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.

The jurisdiction has 38 member congregations, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Abrams said.

Thomas Casey, attorney for the group, said an audit was conducted by an elder with the group once questions were raised, the results of which were shared with the district attorney’s office.

“When he discovered the theft and the significant amount involved, it was shocking to everybody,” he said.

“It was a terrible breach of trust in someone who had been associated with the church for a long time,” he added.

Casey said the group was “very regretful” the theft resulted in criminal charges and hopes “all of the factors involved” are weighed in sentencing Bowden.

