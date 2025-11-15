Share
News

Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing $272,205 from a Church, Seemingly Avoids Prison Time

 By Jack Davis  November 14, 2025 at 5:07pm
Share

A Buffalo woman admitting to doing the crime, but it appears she won’t do the time.

LaChria Bowden, 55, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a pair of felonies in connection with the theft of more than $270,000 from a religions organization, according to a news release from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

State Supreme Court Judge Paul Wojtaszek said that when sentencing rolls around on the charges of second-degree grand larceny and repeated failure to file personal income and earnings taxes, he plans to impose a sentence of five years of probation as requested by the organization. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

The news release said from Nov. 13, 2017, to Sept. 24, 2024, the defendant took $272,205 while working as an assistant to the group’s treasurer.

The way the scheme worked, Bowden took preauthorized checks and wrote them to herself instead of the organization’s expenses.

The theft was discovered in September 2024 when a check from the group bounced.

An investigation found that Bowden used the cash for her expenses. She was fired from her job.

Bowden signed a Confession of Judgment to pay back what she took from the group.

She also signed a Confession of Judgment to pay $8,950 to the New York Department of Taxation and Finance.

Bowden was released on her own recognizance until her Jan. 22 sentencing.

The Buffalo News reported that the theft was connected with the Church of God in Christ’s New York Western Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.

The jurisdiction has 38 member congregations, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Abrams said.

Related:
Tom Brady's New NYC Store Robbed Less Than Two Weeks After Opening

Thomas Casey, attorney for the group, said an audit was conducted by an elder with the group once questions were raised, the results of which were shared with the district attorney’s office.

“When he discovered the theft and the significant amount involved, it was shocking to everybody,” he said.

“It was a terrible breach of trust in someone who had been associated with the church for a long time,” he added.

Casey said the group was “very regretful” the theft resulted in criminal charges and hopes “all of the factors involved” are weighed in sentencing Bowden.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing $272,205 from a Church, Seemingly Avoids Prison Time
Tom Brady's New NYC Store Robbed Less Than Two Weeks After Opening
BREAKING: President Trump Will Ask DOJ to Investigate Epstein's Link with Top Liberal Politicians and Billionaires
Coast Guard Responds as Russian Military Vessel Is Detected 15 Miles from US Shore
Pete Hegseth Announces the Launch of 'Operation Southern Spear' to Protect 'America's Neighborhood'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation