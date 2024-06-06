Man Arrested After Targeting Florida Church with Rampage Against 'Everything in Sight': Police
A Florida man has been arrested after a rampage took place that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a church.
Timothy Bornman, 24, of Palm Bay was arrested Sunday evening after a break-in at Mission Church in Palm Bay, according to WESH-TV.
Police said the incident began when a shed at the back of the church was broken into.
A sledgehammer that was retrieved from the shed was then used to smash the front door of the church.
The suspect then began “to damage everything in sight,” a police affidavit said,
Police estimated that more than $10,000 worth of damage was done.
When officers responded, a man was walking around the church’s parking lot, “yelling and cussing” at churchgoers, the affidavit said, according to WRBW-TV.
“I’m going to f*** you up,” Bornman told an approaching police officer.
The suspect ignored the policeman’s commands and instead swung a metal Stanley cup at the officer’s head. The officer was able to move his head out of the way, but was hit on the shoulder.
At that point, police said the suspect tried to flee, but police deployed a Taser.
A brief struggle took place as the suspect was apprehended.
Bornman later admitted he broke into the church, the affidavit said, according to WESH. Bornman told officers the church “stole everything from him.”
The suspect faces charges of resisting officers with violence, burglary to an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief in a place of worship and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Bornman was locked up in Brevard County Jail after a trip to a local hospital.
Jesse Ostrander, pastor of Mission Church, said Bornman “was clearly disturbed. We are praying for his health and mental well-being.”
“As far as the building goes, it is just stuff. God will make a way and it will be repaired or replaced,” Ostrander said.
