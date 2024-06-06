Share
News

Man Arrested After Targeting Florida Church with Rampage Against 'Everything in Sight': Police

 By Jack Davis  June 6, 2024 at 9:44am
Share

A Florida man has been arrested after a rampage took place that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a church.

Timothy Bornman, 24, of Palm Bay was arrested Sunday evening after a break-in at Mission Church in Palm Bay, according to WESH-TV.

Police said the incident began when a shed at the back of the church was broken into.

A sledgehammer that was retrieved from the shed was then used to smash the front door of the church.

The suspect then began “to damage everything in sight,” a police affidavit said,

Trending:
Uniparty Strikes Again! Seven GOP Senators Join Dems in Confirming Biden Judicial Nominee

Police estimated that more than $10,000 worth of damage was done.

When officers responded, a man was walking around the church’s parking lot, “yelling and cussing” at churchgoers, the affidavit said, according to WRBW-TV.

Do you attend church?

“I’m going to f*** you up,” Bornman told an approaching police officer.

The suspect ignored the policeman’s commands and instead swung a metal Stanley cup at the officer’s head. The officer was able to move his head out of the way, but was hit on the shoulder.

At that point, police said the suspect tried to flee, but police deployed a Taser.

A brief struggle took place as the suspect was apprehended.

Bornman later admitted he broke into the church, the affidavit said, according to WESH. Bornman told officers the church “stole everything from him.”

Related:
Sick: Cop Tells Oregon Dad That Naked Person Who Approached His 2-Year-Old Son Isn't Violating Law

The suspect faces charges of resisting officers with violence, burglary to an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief in a place of worship and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Bornman was locked up in Brevard County Jail after a trip to a local hospital.

Jesse Ostrander, pastor of Mission Church, said Bornman “was clearly disturbed. We are praying for his health and mental well-being.”

“As far as the building goes, it is just stuff. God will make a way and it will be repaired or replaced,” Ostrander said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Man Arrested After Targeting Florida Church with Rampage Against 'Everything in Sight': Police
Kamala Harris' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance Repeatedly Interrupted by Screaming 'Code Pink' Hecklers
Court Makes Huge Decision in Trump Election Case, Will Affect His 2024 Campaign
WNBA Scrambles to Deal with Angel Reese Ejection as Controversy Takes Next Step
Angel Reese and Coach Speak Out After Ejection
See more...

Conversation