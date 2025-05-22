Woman Shot in 'Security Incident' at CIA Headquarters

A woman was shot and wounded early Thursday in what is being described as a “security incident” at the CIA’s Virginia headquarters.

The incident took place at about 4 a.m., according to CNN.

“There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters,” a CIA representative said, according to CBS.

“The main gate is currently closed until further notice. Additional details will be made available as appropriate,” the representative said.

Fairfax County Police Department officers “responded to the 900 block of Dolley Madison Blvd in McLean to assist CIA Police with traffic control following a non-fatal shooting on CIA property,” a representative said in a statement, according to Newsweek.

A shooting occurred this morning outside of the CIA Headquarters in McLean, Virginia after a still-unidentified woman attempted to drive through the front gate, leading her to be shot at least once in the upper body by a security guard. The woman was transported to a nearby… pic.twitter.com/gmfxgaKDwj — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 22, 2025

According to NBC, which cited “two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident,” the driver crashed into the gate.

The driver was identified as Monia Spadaro, 27.

The driver was being treated for gunshot wounds.

NBC reported that police are investigating whether the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Spadaro has a 2021 DUI conviction on her record, NBC reported, citing Arlington General District Court.

NBC reported that officials do not see any connection between the incident at the CIA and the shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington on Wednesday night.

The front gate at Headquarters is closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes for Thursday, May 22nd. — CIA (@CIA) May 22, 2025

In March, an incident took place outside the main gate, according to Newsweek.

A standoff took place after an armed man made threats at the gate of the CIA’s headquarters.

The man eventually surrendered to police.

According to WJLA-TV, no shots were ever fired in that incident and no one was injured.

